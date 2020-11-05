Consumer advocates praise deal to refinance debt on shuttered coal plant

Consumer advocates are cheering a decision by Wisconsin utility regulators to approve a novel refinancing plan for a retired coal plant that is expected to save millions of dollars for customers of the state’s largest utility.

The Public Service Commission voted unanimously Thursday to allow We Energies to issue bonds for $100 million of its investment in pollution controls at the Pleasant Prairie plant, which shut down in 2018.

The financing arrangement, known as securitization, is expected to save ratepayers about $40 million while allowing the utility to recover its investment.

Securitization was a key piece of a 2019 rate case negotiated with consumer and environmental advocates, under which We Energies will be allowed to continue earning a profit on about $151 million of its investment in the plant, one of two that the utility shut down ahead of schedule in a move it said would save customers about $4 billion over the next two decades.