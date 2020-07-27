Construction at halfway mark for Wisconsin's first large-scale solar farm

One of Wisconsin’s first large-scale solar farms is halfway to completion.

More than 250,000 solar panels have been installed at the Two Creeks Solar Farm in Manitowoc County, which is on track to begin generating electricity in December for Madison Gas and Electric and Wisconsin Public Service Corp.

The 150-megawatt plant is expected to generate enough electricity to power about 33,000 typical Wisconsin homes.

Two Creeks was one of the first two utility-scale solar farms approved by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. The other, a 300-megawatt project known as Badger Hollow, is being built in Iowa County.

The first 150-megawatts phase of Badger Hollow is expected to begin operation in April. The utilities delayed the second phase until the end of 2022 to avoid added costs associated with a 20% import tariff the White House is seeking to impose on two-sided panels.

The two solar farms together are expected to cost about $597 million.

