Congestion, frustration and delays come to an end as Verona Road project nears completion

What came in following years was a project that eliminated most of the traffic signals on Verona Road, reconfigured the Beltline intersection and widened the Beltline from Whitney Way to Verona Road. The work added or replaced pedestrian and bike bridges, added a pedestrian underpass under Verona Road just south of the Beltline and a jug handle intersection at Atticus Way — the road leading to Home Depot, McDonald's and other businesses. That project eliminated a traffic signal and the need for left turns across traffic.

While the Raymond Road stop lights remain, making it and the Beltline intersections the only ones between the Mississippi River and Fond du Lac with traffic lights, Verona Road was lowered to go under Williamsburg Way and elevated to span Highway PD, removing two at-grade crossings.

"It was a lot of work and a lot of community participation," said Steve Theisen, a DOT project communications manager. "We're down to the final days. It's remarkable that it's come to a close. It's something that will last for decades to come."

The project, originally projected to cost $268 million, became a political football during state budget discussions in 2017 but survived budget cuts, although the project suffered some delays pushing its completion to this year instead of 2019, Theisen said.