Congestion, frustration and delays come to an end as Verona Road project nears completion

"All the hype made me nearly blow a fuse. Now I'm stuck behind a bus and crawling traffic. Got the low down Verona Road blues."
— Opening lyrics from
"The Verona Road Blues"
by Doug Moe
The traffic was insufferable, the backups painful, frustrating and lined with orange barrels, barricades and backhoes.
Loathsome were the past eight years but the $264.9 million Verona Road project is finally coming to a much anticipated end. The payoff includes a smoother, wider and safer roadway, improved intersections and fewer stops for vacationers en route west for a weekend in the Driftless Region or truckers headed with a load to Milwaukee, Green Bay, Wausau or beyond.
Commuters to Epic Systems in Verona, Duluth Trading Co. in Mount Horeb and Lands' End in Dodgeville have seen their drive times shrink along with the thousands who come into Madison from those and other communities in Dane, Iowa, Lafayette and Grant counties.
And while some businesses closed over the span of the massive construction project, their bottom lines no match for the disruptions, others have arrived and more are likely on the way.
"This area is going to be changing a lot in the next year to year and a half as far as new businesses and the influx of economic development and redevelopment in the area," said Cindy Jaggi, project manager for the Verona Road Business Coalition. "It truly is going to be a driver of economic development."
Road construction isn't etched into the state constitution but it's beloved at the same level in Wisconsin as mosquitoes, rainy days in Wisconsin Dells and know-it-all Chicago Bears fans.
Notable projects over the past 20 years include the $810 million, five-year reconstruction of the Marquette Interchange completed in 2008 in Milwaukee and the 11-year, $1.9 billion, 35-mile reconstruction of Interstate 94 that is largely completed south of Milwaukee. The six-year, $1.2 billion reconstruction of 45 miles of Interstate 39-90 between Beloit and Madison is nearing an end with the work on the Beltline interchange one of the major portions scheduled to be completed by next year, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Studies on the 2.5 mile Verona Road project go back more than 10 years ago but construction work began in 2013 with the reconstruction of the Seminole Highway bridge over the Beltline, the construction of nearby sound barrier walls and the removal of houses, apartments and businesses to make way for the on-ramp from Verona Road onto the eastbound Beltline.
What came in following years was a project that eliminated most of the traffic signals on Verona Road, reconfigured the Beltline intersection and widened the Beltline from Whitney Way to Verona Road. The work added or replaced pedestrian and bike bridges, added a pedestrian underpass under Verona Road just south of the Beltline and a jug handle intersection at Atticus Way — the road leading to Home Depot, McDonald's and other businesses. That project eliminated a traffic signal and the need for left turns across traffic.
While the Raymond Road stop lights remain, making it and the Beltline intersections the only ones between the Mississippi River and Fond du Lac with traffic lights, Verona Road was lowered to go under Williamsburg Way and elevated to span Highway PD, removing two at-grade crossings.
"It was a lot of work and a lot of community participation," said Steve Theisen, a DOT project communications manager. "We're down to the final days. It's remarkable that it's come to a close. It's something that will last for decades to come."
The project, originally projected to cost $268 million, became a political football during state budget discussions in 2017 but survived budget cuts, although the project suffered some delays pushing its completion to this year instead of 2019, Theisen said.
The $3.1 million in savings on the project came from lower than expected bids and efficiencies in the construction process, according to Theisen. The roadway gets between 60,000 to 70,000 vehicles a day while the Beltline is estimated at about 120,000 vehicles a day. Those vehicles now have more space and fewer stops. Most barrels should be removed by the end of this week and any remaining touch-up work completed by Thanksgiving.
"It's very different. We used to have extensive back ups, even with multiple turn lanes," Theisen said, when asked about the changes. "Getting that work done and maintaining traffic throughout construction … that's certainly a feat within itself."
Although it's unclear how much road construction played into the decision to close some businesses the notable absences since the start of the project include Feiler's Supper Club, MC Sports, Staples, Walgreen's, Light Haus Art Glass, Roughing It in Style, Picasso's restaurant and A-1 Furniture.
Stevens Design, a high-end furniture store closed in 2016 because the reconstructed roadway reduced the visibility of the store to passing motorists. Some of those who remained, saw decreased revenues. The Mounds Pet Food Warehouse remains open but is now shielded from much of the traffic on Verona Road because of a massive retaining wall needed for the off ramp to Highway PD.
"For a business to endure (over) seven years of road construction is really unheard of," said Jaggi, who assisted with the relocation of flood-prone downtown Gays Mills to higher ground and is now working with Fitchburg businesses during the two-year reconstruction of Fish Hatchery Road. "It was a huge burden and had a huge economic impact on our businesses. Some were down 30% per year and others were down substantially more than that."
The additions to the corridor have included Luna's Groceries, Yahara Bay Distillery, Pet Supplies Plus, Dwellings, Goldfish Swim School, Orange Shoe Fitness and the opening in 2017 of a 100-room Staybridge Suites. Meijer, which is planning to build a store in Sun Prairie, is also developing plans to construct a 159,000-square-foot store along Highway PD, across from the Target store.
Benjamin Plumbing moved its headquarters from the corner of Verona Road and Highway PD into a commerce park on the east side of Verona Road but in its place Benjamin constructed an office building. One of the tenants is KL Engineering, a civil engineering consulting firm founded in 1991 by Kim Lobdell who has 55 employees in her 15,000-square-foot second floor office that looks over the revamped Highway PD intersection.
Lobdell, whose company did some subcontracting work on the project, moved to the area in 1996 when Highway PD was two lanes, there were few restaurants, virtually no retail and Epic Systems, now with 9,500 employees, was located near Westgate Mall in Madison and had just 200 people on its payroll.
"There was nothing out here," Lobdell said. "I think Verona Road really needed to be improved in order to provide access. It was just too congested. It's tremendously better and has much more capacity."
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.