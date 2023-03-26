After three years packed with pandemic disruption, uproar in the labor market and employee anxiety across the board, Madison-area companies discovered new ways of working and promise for a successful future.

“We’ve learned to adapt to a lot of situations that have been thrown at us,” said Aubree Martin, vice president of people, culture and transformation at Middleton software firm Paradigm. “There’s been a lot, so that flexibility, dexterity and willingness to adapt is something we’ve had to embrace. It’s served us well.”

Paradigm’s employees can choose to work remotely, in a hybrid fashion or at the office and are scattered around the nation. Things are running smoothly, with engaged employees embracing the company’s mission.

“There have been bumps in the road, but after three years, I think we’ve got it dialed in,” she added.

At Plastic Ingenuity, a custom thermoforming company in Cross Plains, the company has added 300 net new team members in the past two years to accommodate company growth. At the same time, it has seen an increase in turnover among employees who have been with the firm three years or less.

“This has led us to intensify our efforts to improve our onboarding, training and professional development programs,” said Dan Kuehn, the company’s president. “These efforts are already bearing fruit. Team members seem to appreciate our enhanced focus on professional development and providing additional opportunities for growth.”

At First Business Bank in Madison, the crisis has drawn team members closer together, said Emily Bradley, director of human resources.

“Because we’re so clear about what what’s important to us, it makes it a little easier for people to rally around things,” she said.

And it made the shift to flexible working arrangements easier. The bank now has employees in 28 states.

“It opened our ability to find talent. We got our managers in the place where they could really support and work with employees, no matter where they were at,” Bradley said.

Ramaker, the Sauk City engineering and architecture firm, also found that being able to recruit for employees who can live anywhere has helped.

“We work all across the country, so having employees all across the country helps us when we need to meet clients or visit project sites,” said Mike Pinske, Ramaker’s CEO, adding that having employees working from home has boosted interaction.

“That’s something we didn’t expect, but it’s actually made us more collaborative,” he said.

Not all companies found that a dispersed workplace worked for them, their work and what they were trying to achieve.

“The pandemic allowed us to find out how we work best. Early on in the lockdowns, we quickly realized that remote work was not the best way for our company to be optimally productive,” said James Grogan, co-owner of i3 Product Development in Sun Prairie.

“We decided to enhance our workspaces, double down on our people operations initiatives, and encourage people to come into the office and take part in the best employee experience we’ve ever had,” Grogan added.

At Palmer Johnson Power Systems, Ashley Matthys, vice president of human resources, said the crisis shifted the company’s focus to employees and what’s important to them.

“Employers took a look at what’s important and what makes employees feel valued,” she said. “It pushes us to create that culture in a different way.”