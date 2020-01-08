Company proposes tearing down Westgate Mall, building $100 million redevelopment

An official with Hy-Vee, which owns Westgate, told the Wisconsin State Journal in October that it was evaluating redevelopment proposals and was planning to sell the property but would retain ownership of the property that holds it grocery store. In 2016, a Kansas City, Missouri, developer submitted a plan to raze the remaining mall property and replace it with a mix of retail and up to 125 housing units. However that plan never materialized.

Ald. Zachary Henak, who represents the neighborhood around Westgate, said he is encouraged by Klein’s proposal but issues like storm water runoff and flooding will have to be addressed following storms in 2018 that flooded some of the businesses on the property. Henak has had one meeting with Klein and city staff on the proposal but Henak only heard conceptual ideas and did not get not details of Klein’s plan, only that they could include affordable and senior housing.

“This is still pretty new. I don’t have a plan, I don’t have any pictures,” Henak said Wednesday. “We’ll be doing a robust public input push. Hopefully we can get more input from the community and see what Jacob is interested in.

Dates for neighborhood public meetings could be set by early next week and likely be scheduled for the end of the month, Henak and Klein said.