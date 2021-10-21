Companies told to empower workers at Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce dinner

In the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies should be encouraging their employees to take care of themselves, find friends on the job and even make mistakes for the sake of growth, said social psychologist Ron Friedman.
Ron Friedman, social psychologist, delivers his keynote talk at the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce dinner Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Friedman, who is the founder of management consulting firm ignite80, and has served as a faculty member for three universities, was the keynote speaker at the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner, attended by more than 920 business executives, investors and entrepreneurs.
It was the first time since 2019 the Chamber held the dinner, which took place at the Monona Terrace convention center in Downtown. That's where Friedman discussed research from his book, "The Best Place To Work", as well as what today's workplaces can do to better engage and retain their employees.
Promotions, nicer offices and higher salaries make people happier in the short term, but that's not going to last, Friedman said. But when employees are happy, passionate and engaged, they are more creative.
Higher employee engagement results in lower turnover, as well as less illness, better-quality sleep, greater life satisfaction and a happier home life, he said.
What adds to that is the chance to grow one's skills, being able to relate to coworkers and having a sense of autonomy. Many companies struggle at offering those things, he said, as well as rewarding failure.
"Mistakes are the tuition you pay for success," he said.
That played into the theme of the dinner, titled "Resolve", for which Chamber president Zach Brandon said during his opening remarks said progress is about "falling in love with the problem."
Friedman offered tips for increasing worker engagement, which included giving employees the flexibility to work from home amid the pandemic, as well as encouraging them to scan industry blogs, experiment with new solutions, suggest trainings, make friends, exercise and to take time to recharge — especially when screens are hard to escape nowadays.
In his talk, he outlined some ways companies could better encourage employees to take time off:
- Adopt an auto-deletion policy for emails when a worker takes a vacation.
- Flag employees who don't take vacation.
- Get rid of vacation limits.
- Pay employees time and a half when they are away.
- Have cash bonuses for people who can put their phone and laptop away during their entire vacation.
Friedman, who New Yorker who specializes in human motivation, founded ignite80 in 2014. He is also CEO of New York-based consulting company Friedman Strategy Group, founded in 2012.
From 2007-2008, Friedman served as an assistant professor of psychology at New York-based Hobart and William Smith Colleges. He's also been a faculty member for New York's University of Rochester and Nazareth College.
The social psychologist is additionally a contributor to major publications like the Harvard Business Review. His latest book, for which each dinner guest took home a copy, is titled "Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success."