Companies told to empower workers at Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce dinner

In the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies should be encouraging their employees to take care of themselves, find friends on the job and even make mistakes for the sake of growth, said social psychologist Ron Friedman.

Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce dinner Ron Friedman, social psychologist, delivers his keynote talk at the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce dinner Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Friedman, who is the founder of management consulting firm ignite80, and has served as a faculty member for three universities, was the keynote speaker at the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner, attended by more than 920 business executives, investors and entrepreneurs.

It was the first time since 2019 the Chamber held the dinner, which took place at the Monona Terrace convention center in Downtown. That's where Friedman discussed research from his book, "The Best Place To Work", as well as what today's workplaces can do to better engage and retain their employees.