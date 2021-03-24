Community Pharmacy to leave downtown for location near Garver Feed Mill

Following the lead of Room of One's Own bookstore, Community Pharmacy has plans to move to the East Side.

The property for the pharmacy and the bookstore near the corner of West Gorham and State streets is being eyed for a major redevelopment project.

The bookstore announced last month that it was moving into a historic building at 2717 Atwood Ave. And now the pharmacy has unveiled plans for a similar move but to 134 South Fair Oaks Ave. The 2,200-square-foot commercial space is adjacent to what is now called Fair Oaks Apartments and includes new surface vehicle and bicycle parking and new ADA accessible ramps directly adjacent to the commercial space.

It would also include a spot outdoors for the pharmacy to grow its own herbs and other plants like lavender, lemon balm, mint, Hawthorne and Tulsi.

"These herbs would be grown and maintained by their staff and sold exclusively to Community Pharmacy’s clientele," Ross Treichel of Sketchworks Architecture wrote in a letter of intent to the city. "The garden is also meant to be a learning experience with customers."