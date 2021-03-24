Community Pharmacy to leave downtown for location near Garver Feed Mill

Following the lead of Room of One's Own bookstore, Community Pharmacy has plans to move to the East Side.
The property for the pharmacy and the bookstore near the corner of West Gorham and State streets is being eyed for a major redevelopment project.
The bookstore announced last month that it was moving into a historic building at 2717 Atwood Ave. And now the pharmacy has unveiled plans for a similar move but to 134 South Fair Oaks Ave. The 2,200-square-foot commercial space is adjacent to what is now called Fair Oaks Apartments and includes new surface vehicle and bicycle parking and new ADA accessible ramps directly adjacent to the commercial space.
It would also include a spot outdoors for the pharmacy to grow its own herbs and other plants like lavender, lemon balm, mint, Hawthorne and Tulsi.
"These herbs would be grown and maintained by their staff and sold exclusively to Community Pharmacy’s clientele," Ross Treichel of Sketchworks Architecture wrote in a letter of intent to the city. "The garden is also meant to be a learning experience with customers."
Plans were presented to city planning and zoning staff on March 12 for initial feedback on the project and staff response was "supportive and unwavering," Treichel wrote. If a conditional use permit is approved by the city, the $200,000 build out could begin in June and be ready for occupancy by the end of July.
The bookstore has been downtown staple since 1975 and in its current location next door to the pharmacy since 2011. Community Pharmacy was founded in 1972 at 666 State St. as Wisconsin Student Association Pharmacy and switched to a workers collective model in 1974. The business moved to its current location in 1984 and became a worker cooperative in 1995.
The 3,942-square-foot pharmacy, with an address of 341 State St., but which fronts West Gorham Street, has struggled in recent years. Customer counts have continued to drop and declining reimbursements from insurance companies are failing to cover costs. A lack of parking, an aging customer base, a shift to online shopping and the departure of other longtime retailers from the State Street area have also added to the pharmacy's woes.
In 2016, employees began handing out purple pamphlets to customers asking them to buy more products. The effort appeared to work for about a month before sales continued to drop.
Community Pharmacy is believed to be the only, or one of the very few, pharmacies in the country that's a co-op - a worker-owned cooperative model in which the business is owned and controlled by employees, rather than end users.
According to the Center for Cooperatives, worker members directly benefit from the business' success with profit distribution based on some combination of job position, hours worked, seniority and salary. Examples locally include Isthmus Engineering & Manufacturing and Union Cab.