Community Pharmacy leaves Downtown for 'exciting and daunting' beginning on the East Side

After 48 years of operation Downtown, Community Pharmacy will open its doors at a new home on the East Side in early August.

The pharmacy’s relocation to 130 S. Fair Oaks Ave. was prompted by a 10-story apartment building proposal that threatens to swallow up the store’s current site near the corner of West Gorham and State streets.

Changes to car and pedestrian traffic, parking issues, rising rents, and pandemic and post-pandemic shopping patterns also pushed the business to the East Side, said Scott Chojnacki, who has been an employee at the pharmacy for 28 years.

“We just felt like to give ourselves the best opportunity to prosper and succeed, we needed to try something away from Downtown,” he said.

With a tentative opening date set for Aug. 9, the store will keep its current location operating until the weekend before the official move.