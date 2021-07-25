Community Pharmacy leaves Downtown for 'exciting and daunting' beginning on the East Side

After 48 years of operation Downtown, Community Pharmacy will open its doors at a new home on the East Side in early August.
The pharmacy’s relocation to 130 S. Fair Oaks Ave. was prompted by a 10-story apartment building proposal that threatens to swallow up the store’s current site near the corner of West Gorham and State streets.
Changes to car and pedestrian traffic, parking issues, rising rents, and pandemic and post-pandemic shopping patterns also pushed the business to the East Side, said Scott Chojnacki, who has been an employee at the pharmacy for 28 years.
“We just felt like to give ourselves the best opportunity to prosper and succeed, we needed to try something away from Downtown,” he said.
With a tentative opening date set for Aug. 9, the store will keep its current location operating until the weekend before the official move.
While the ever-increasing costs for small businesses on the Isthmus made the move practical, Chojnacki said the staff will miss the energy and longtime support from the Downtown location. “We couldn’t have survived as long as we have without (Downtown),” he said. “So this is exciting and daunting.”
Community Pharmacy makes its move to the East Side along with its Gorham Street neighbor, A Room of One’s Own bookstore, which has been Downtown since 1975 and plans to move to a historic building at 2717 Atwood Ave. The bookstore also cited the proposed redevelopment slated for West Gorham Street in its reasoning for vacating its space.
Community Pharmacy is a rarity in the industry as it is believed to be one of the last independent prescription pharmacies. The store is also a worker-managed co-op with 22 employees who run the business collaboratively in the place of traditional managers.
In the 2,200-square-foot commercial space adjacent to the recently constructed Fair Oaks Apartments, the pharmacy will continue to provide its sought-after services including a full-service prescription pharmacy, organic herbs, homeopathic remedies and thousands of supplements and body care products.
Though the pharmacy’s new home is about 1,700 square feet smaller than the Downtown location, the rent is about 60% less. It also offers amenities the Downtown space could not provide, such as close proximity to a bike path, off-street parking, expanded local delivery options and outdoor garden space where the pharmacy will grow plants to sell to clientele.
Chojnacki said the East Side location is full of untapped possibilities — including opportunities to partner with new neighbors. The pharmacy has already scheduled two fall classes to take place at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens down the street from Fair Oaks Avenue and plans to work with Garver Feed Mill businesses on a celebration for its 49th anniversary this fall.
The pharmacy also wants to ensure customers that its community-based focus will be making the move with it. “We are not going to change,” Chojnacki said. “It’s still going to be the same.”
The East Side has been “positive and warm” during the move, and Chojnacki believes the neighborhood holds a bright future for the pharmacy.
“Although it is scary to move away from Downtown, there’s a lot of good indications that our new neighborhood will be the perfect fit for us,” he said. “And we are very excited about it, despite the work ahead.”