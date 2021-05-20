Committee recommends pop-up shops, summer music series for State Street

Under the proposal, the council would allocate $100,000 from the fund to the Community Development Authority to manage the Madison Pop-Up Shop Program. The Community Development Authority, which manages the city’s public housing as well as the Village on Park shopping center, has the real estate experience needed for this project, said Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski.

The city would work with the Community Development Authority and community organizations to recruit a group of vendors, each of whom would sell within a section of the market-like space. Mikolajewski anticipated that each vendor would commit to use the space for a minimum of three months and a maximum of a year. They would likely pay a modest rent designed not to create significant barriers to entry, he said.

“Hopefully we're going to have more demand for locating in the space than we have space available, so we want to make sure that the retailers that are selected are serious about trying out the space,” he said.