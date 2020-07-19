Coin shortage gives businesses yet another worry amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We’re considering our options on what we’ll do if it continues to happen,” Woodman said of the shortage. “It’s not as big of an issue as it might have been years ago but it’s kind of a weird thing of why there’s a shortage.”

Willy Street Co-op managers met Wednesday to formulate a plan for the company’s three stores, where there are limits per store on the number of customers allowed inside and signs encouraging customers to limit their trips. Now, rolls of coins will no longer be sold and the stores will no longer exchange cash or coins for other denominations. Customers are also asked to pay with a debit or credit card “as much as possible,” said Brendon Smith, the co-op’s director of communications.

Pitching in

Kwik Trip, the state’s largest convenience store chain, was notified several weeks ago of a potential shortage, but so far the La Crosse-based company’s more than 700 stores in three states have not run out of change, said spokesman John McHugh. Signs have been posted at checkout counters and the company sent notifications to its loyalty card holders alerting them to the issue. Some customers have responded by paying with coins while employees have been asked to exchange their loose change for cash.

“All these approaches have helped us,” McHugh said.