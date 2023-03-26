i3 Product Development is a 66-person design and engineering firm that creates products spanning many sectors, including medical, agriculture, consumer good and industrial and sports and fitness. Its headquarters is in Sun Prairie and i3 also has a Middleton facility. James Grogan, co-owner of i3, talked about the importance of workplace culture and innovation:

What value does i3 place on work-life balance and how does this show up in the workplace?

As a consulting company, we stress work-life balance by making sure that our staff has all the most advanced tools, software, and equipment to do their jobs as efficiently as possible. We also stress the importance of collaboration and sharing work with the team. Creating an environment where people can rely on each other makes it easy to have a work-life balance. Our staff can easily go to the doctor, attend their children’s events and ensure that family comes first.

Building high-functioning teams is important. How can you tell if a prospective employee will be a good fit at i3?

We look for individuals who have a great deal of passion and take ownership of their work. We do this by examining past work scenarios and hobbies that are congruent with their desired career path and our company’s goals. Sometimes great individual skill is trumped by an ownership mentality and a passion for the craft.

How do you encourage innovation, creativity and risk-taking by team members?

We have an environment where a fail-fast mentality is critical. As a consultancy, we need to work through difficult issues in the fastest way possible. The only way to do that is by rolling up your sleeves and starting to design, build, test and build again. Our environment allows us to make mistakes, learn from them quickly, and start again. We are free to explore the best solution instead of focusing on what everyone thinks might work at the beginning of a project.