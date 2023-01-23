CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal

More than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike since last May approved a new contract Saturday with the maker of tractors, bulldozers, backhoes and other heavy equipment.
The United Auto Workers said union members in Racine and Burlington, Iowa, approved the deal two weeks after they rejected an earlier agreement.
The union didn't didn't disclose any details of what is included in the contract.
A spokeswoman for CNH Industrial didn't immediately respond Sunday to questions about the new agreement. Previously, the company said the last offer that workers rejected included raises of 28% to 38% over four years.
“This agreement reflects the effort of a determined bargaining team and members being on an almost nine-month strike,” UAW President Ray Curry said in a statement.
Throughout the strike, workers fought for raises that would help cover soaring inflation and wouldn't be consumed by increases in health insurance costs. Before the walkout started last May 2, workers rejected a deal with 18.5% raises because of those concerns.
“Our negotiators tenaciously bargained to the very end, even fighting for contract improvements in the face of threats from CNHI to hire permanent strike replacements," UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said. "Combined with the incredible support from our members, it’s remarkable what had to be endured to achieve this contract.”
With more than 37,000 employees worldwide, CNH Industrial has continued to produce construction and agricultural equipment throughout the strike and worked to keep its Wisconsin and Iowa plants running. The company, which is based in the United Kingdom, said its third-quarter profits jumped 22% to $559 million. It is set to release its next earnings report in early February.
The CNH strike was one of the longest ones in the recent spate of strikes since the pandemic. Workers at a variety of companies have been demanding and getting significant raises and better benefits amid widespread worker shortages. New unions have been established at Starbucks stores and Amazon warehouses, although some locations have rejected unions.
More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers secured 10% raises and improved benefits after their monthlong strike in 2021 at another agricultural equipment maker.
In one of the highest-profile labor disputes of the past year, more than 100,000 railroad workers received 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses in a five-year deal after Congress stepped in and blocked a potential strike because of fears about the economic consequences. Even with the big raises, many rail workers remain frustrated with the deal that was imposed on them because it didn't resolve their quality-of-life concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time.
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2022 stories
"The storm will abate, and the sun will rise again."
That was a quote I read recently. It's was written by a renowned psychiatrist who actually practices locally.
It's hard not to get caught in the throes of all the headlines and wonder what the world is coming to. Even for me – an anxious and introverted pessimist-who-is-secretly-an-optimist with high hopes that, while the world may seem bleak at times, things will eventually get better.
There are still pockets of joy even in the deepest pits of fire.
I never envisioned that my journalism career would entail weathering an ongoing pandemic whose affects are likely to be felt for decades to come. For one story this year, I drove for miles as cars lined up outside a pharmacy waiting for a COVID-19 test amid a shortage caused by the omicron variant.
Eventually, that shortage eased. And more is now known about the once mystery virus that had everyone fearing an apocalypse was imminent.
Soon after, with a colleague and friend, we highlighted the problems plaguing Wisconsin's childcare industry as exacerbated by pandemic.
Since then, various organizations have sought ways to better support parents and providers with more work to be done. Sometimes, it takes work to make things better.
I covered the city of Madison's effort to better support businesses owned by people of color last spring. I recall one of my sources texting to tell me I had created "art" once the story published. Efforts continue.
Additionally, I wrote about how a local uptick in unionization rates (that's continuing by the way) was reflective of a national trend, and how the Dane County employers were jumping on the bandwagon to support workers with children despite no federal guidelines for doing so.
There are still no federal guidelines in December 2022, but the story did inspire a well-written column by the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board.
Solving some problems may have to start with new knowledge and awareness, just like storms always start with lightning, and then cracks of thunder.
The clouds always pass with time. And the sun comes out again.
That's my personal theme for 2022. Enjoy the below collection.
