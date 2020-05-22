Close to half of Wisconsin businesses say they wouldn't survive 10 months in continued shutdown

Close to half of Wisconsin businesses say they won't survive longer than 10 months under the current circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

About one-third of respondents to a survey conducted by UW-Oshkosh, the Madison Region Economic Partnership and other economic groups around the state reported they would likely be able to survive for more than 10 months, if shutdowns relating to the pandemic persist.

The survey was conducted between May 4 and 17, during which time Gov. Tony Evers loosened some restrictions on retail shopping and the state Supreme Court subsequently repealed almost all of his "safer at home" order. Because of these changes during the survey period, the responses to the question referring to "current conditions" might not have been made with the same understanding.

"This is why we're going to ask those questions again in June and July and so on," said Jeff Sachse, interim director of the UW-Oshkosh Center for Customized Research and Services.

This is the second survey conducted by this group of organizations, the first being in April, with the intent of helping economic development organizations and government entities identify how businesses are coping with the pandemic and where help might be most needed.