Clean energy advocates say industry can lead economic recovery, call for state and federal help

According to the Clean Jobs Midwest report, nearly 70% of Wisconsin’s clean energy workforce were employed by businesses with fewer than 20 employees, and a quarter of the jobs were based in rural areas.

Preskill said investment in clean energy will have two-fold benefits.

“We need to look at recovery as building the future we want,” Preskill said. “It’s an opportunity to restart the economy and build a cleaner and more robust one.”

Factors that led to the growth of renewable energy over the past several years -- including rapidly falling costs and consumer demand -- will continue to drive growth in the post-pandemic economy, said Scott Coenen, executive director of the Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum, a nonprofit group pushing for Republican support of clean energy.

“To me it makes sense to look at the industries of the future,” Coenen said. “To us renewables should be really front and center in that conversation.”

While Coenen’s group does not support tax credits or direct subsidies, he said Wisconsin lawmakers can act to remove barriers to growth, such as allowing third-party finance for solar panels or finding ways to help utilities replace increasingly expensive coal plants.

“Why wouldn’t we start to look to knock down those barriers?” Coenen said. “I think renewable energy should be front and center when we start to think about jobs of the future.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.