City of Madison to host virtual meetings to discuss future of East Towne Mall, West Towne Mall areas
CITY OF MADISON | PLANNING DIVISION

West Towne Mall

The future of the areas surrounding West Towne and East Towne malls will be discussed at several virtual public meetings as the city's Planning Division develops area plans.

 CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

The city of Madison will host a series of virtual public meetings over the next two months to develop new plans for areas around East Towne and West Towne malls.

The eight meetings held by the Planning Division will be used to gather community input. The public can either join by phone or online to participate.

Planning meetings such as these would typically be held in person but were moved online amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Wisconsin's stay-at-home orders, urban design planner Rebecca Cnare said. The funds that would have been used for food and refreshments will instead be used for prizes for attendees, such as gift cards to grocery stores or local restaurants, Cnare said.

"We know that we need to keep moving forward with these plans, maybe now more than ever," Cnare said. "We need to figure out what's important to residents and what people want in terms of their city -- especially in times of change, in times of economic uncertainty."

During the meetings, set for 12:15 p.m. on Mondays and 5:15 p.m. on Sundays with performances by musician Angela Puerta 15 minutes prior, planning staff will ask for desired goals. That input will be used to form the plans, which will guide zoning policy, development approvals and infrastructure budgeting for years to come.

With continual changes to brick-and-mortar retail, the areas around the malls were identified as places that could be targeted for urban development, Cnare said. 

"Our city is growing really fast," she said. "We want to look at where those people can live without sprawl."

The Greater East Towne Mall Area Plan is bounded by Mendota Street to the west to Interstate 39-90 to the east and East Washington Avenue and Dwight Drive to the north and railroad tracks to the south. 

The Odana Area Plan is bounded by the Beltline to the west and south, Segoe Road to the east and Mineral Point Road to the north. It includes West Towne Mall, Westgate Mall and University Research Park. 

While the planning areas are on opposite sides of Madison, Cnare said the Planning Division wanted to work on both plans at the same time.

"Even though it's a lot more work, we thought we might do them at the same time because some of the challenges are the same," she said. 

More information can be found at cityofmadison.com/odanaplan and cityofmadison.com/easttowneplan. To participate, residents must RSVP at surveymonkey.com/r/easttowne_odana_plan

To participate

What: Virtual meetings with city of Madison Planning Division staff to develop plans for the Greater East Towne Mall and Odana Road areas

Where: Online or by phone

 When:Topic Lunch meetingsEvening meetings
First and second meetingsIntro to plans Monday, May 4 from 12:15 p.m. to 1 Thursday, May 5 from 5:15 p.m. to 6 
Third and fourth meetingsCase studies on mall and office redevelopmentMonday, May 11 from 12:15 p.m. to 1Thursday, May 14 from 5:15 p.m. to 6
Fourth and fifth meetingsDiscussion on Odana Area PlanMonday, May 18 from 12:15 p.m. to 1Thursday, May 21 from 5:15 p.m. to 6
Fifth and sixth meetings Discussion on East Towne Area Plan Monday, June 1 from 12:15 p.m. to 1Thursday, June 4 from 5:15 p.m. to 6

To RSVP, visit surveymonkey.com/r/easttowne_odana_plan

