City of Madison to host virtual meetings to discuss future of East Towne Mall, West Towne Mall areas

The city of Madison will host a series of virtual public meetings over the next two months to develop new plans for areas around East Towne and West Towne malls.

The eight meetings held by the Planning Division will be used to gather community input. The public can either join by phone or online to participate.

Planning meetings such as these would typically be held in person but were moved online amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Wisconsin's stay-at-home orders, urban design planner Rebecca Cnare said. The funds that would have been used for food and refreshments will instead be used for prizes for attendees, such as gift cards to grocery stores or local restaurants, Cnare said.

"We know that we need to keep moving forward with these plans, maybe now more than ever," Cnare said. "We need to figure out what's important to residents and what people want in terms of their city -- especially in times of change, in times of economic uncertainty."

During the meetings, set for 12:15 p.m. on Mondays and 5:15 p.m. on Sundays with performances by musician Angela Puerta 15 minutes prior, planning staff will ask for desired goals. That input will be used to form the plans, which will guide zoning policy, development approvals and infrastructure budgeting for years to come.