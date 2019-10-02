The owner of Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream is vowing a legal fight after the new owner of the building on Atwood Avenue that houses the walk-up ice cream shop locked it out.
The building owner is D-Port Properties, which also owns Best Buds Landscaping and The Merrimac Scoop at the Merrimac Ferry.
Chocolate Shoppe CEO Dave Deadman said in a statement that at about 9 a.m. Wednesday "we discovered that the new owners of the building had entered the building without our consent or knowledge and barred our entry. Due to the hostility in this new relationship, we’ve been forced to close our Atwood location for the remainder of the 2019 season."
Deadman said the company is "incredibly frustrated and saddened" that the new building ownership is not honoring "our valid and current lease" despite repeated attempts to open communications and make rent payments.
"They have made it clear they have no plans to work with us through this transition of ownership," Deadman said. "We plan to legally dispute the decision and fight to keep the business we've worked so hard to build in the location we built it."
Chocolate Shoppe said it hoped to resolve the dispute quickly.
A message left with D-Port Properties was not immediately returned.
This story will be updated.