Cheese returns to State Street as the business district continues to reopen

The coolers have been empty and at room temperature. No sales, no employees. Only darkness.
But chunks of cheddar, Gouda, Havarti with dill and Colby are helping to return light and commerce to 119 State St.
After 14 months, Wisconsin Cheese Mart is scheduled to open its doors Saturday. It marks the return of the 1,500-square-foot shop and provides yet another signal that slowly, business is crawling back on this historic but beleaguered street.
First there was a pandemic and then violent protests following the killing of George Floyd that resulted in looting, closings and the first floor windows and doors of most buildings covered in sheets of plywood.
For Ken McNulty, who opened Wisconsin Cheese Mart in July 2019, it was time to turn the lights back on, restock the shelves and hope that vaccines, a conviction and warmer weather will bring back his customers.
For now, the store will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays.
"We're just going to play this thing by ear. We're going to open up and see what the customers are like and what they want," McNulty said. "We know it's not going to be great sales but we have to start at some point."
McNulty and one of his employees, Shawn Bosworth, spent Friday afternoon unpacking boxes of cheese to prepare the store for its 10 a.m. opening. There are photos in the shop of Wisconsin rock star cheesemakers like Maireke Penterman (known for her Gouda) and Andy Hatch, whose cows north of Dodgeville provide the milk for Pleasant Ridge Reserve, an aged Alpine-style cheese but with a Driftless flare.
The stores inventory also includes BellaVitano espresso, raspberry ale and Merlot flavored cheeses from Sartori; smoked Gouda from Maple Leaf Cheese in Green County and Black Sheep Truffle from Carr Valley Cheese in LaValle. There are cheese magnets, sausage from Usinger's in Milwaukee, foam cheese head hats and cheese spreads from Pine River Dairy in rural Manitowoc County.
"Yes, we are thrilled to welcome Wisconsin Cheese Mart back," said Tiffany Kenney, executive director of the Central Business Improvement District. "This is one of the last remaining retailers to re-open on State Street."
New retailers rejuvenate street
Several new retailers have opened on and around State Street and Capitol Square since March 2020 when the pandemic paralyzed the economy.
The additions include J & P Fresh Market, an Asian grocery store at 326 State St.; Tenko Tea, 540 State St.; Magico Barber, 447 W. Gillman St.; Madison Bicycle Center, 220 S. Pinckney St.; and Soha Diamonds, which opened in October at 1 S. Pinckney St., and sells diamonds that are grown in a lab and not mined.
DGX, a smaller version of a Dollar General Store, opened in December on the first floor of the James apartment building at 508 University Ave., while scheduled to open in the coming months include Supra Sneakers, 224 State St., a 15,000-square-foot Target store at 610 State St., and Raising Cane's, a chicken restaurant at 579 State St.
Tom Resor and his fiance, Jaime Reichlen, opened Turnstyle, an indoor cycling studio that uses beat-based music in its classes. The bikes have no electronics or speedometers and instructors are trained to build hills and sprints based on the flow of the music.
"I like to think of it as a time to forget about any sort technology," said Reichlen, who teaches several classes a week. "Don't look at your phone. Don't look at a monitor. Don't look at anything. Move to the music and ride."
Resor and his brother founded the company in Boston in 2013 and grew the business to five locations before adding the Madison studio in October. They have plans for studios in other Midwestern cities like Minneapolis and St. Louis and are next eyeing two studios in Chicago.
Their Madison business is located in a 3,000-square-foot space on the ground level of the Ovation building, 305 W. Johnson St. It was only open for about a month before it was forced to close for 30 days because of a surge in the pandemic. The studio reopened Dec. 15 but UW-Madison students, who make up a big part of their clientele, were headed home for the semester break.
The studio, built for 44 bikes, was also limited to 10 bikes at the time and some classes consisted of only a few dedicated riders. About 30% of its clientele are working professionals.
Resor said he never considered a suburban community for the business because he wants the studio to meld into the Downtown with clients coming in for a workout, taking a shower and then heading out to a restaurant, bar or a show.
"That's what drove us to this area," Resor said. "We're not ever thinking about the suburbs. The Downtown is the ideal spot."
But there have been some big losses to the Downtown. Hotels, restaurants and bars were decimated by the pandemic and violent protests, and the city has said it won't convert State Street to a pedestrian mall on weekends, a move that would have allowed bars and restaurants to expand their outdoor seating.
Business that have shuttered over the past 14 months Downtown include Pizza de Roma, a State Street staple for 18 years, Camera Company on Capitol Square; Dragon I, which served up Asian fusion; Green Barn Door, a CBD shop; Driftless Studio, a gallery and gift shop; women's clothing stores Karen & Co. and Sassafras; Vom Fass, which sold olive oils, vinegar and spirits; Cold Stone Creamery and, after nearly 50 years in business, Pipefitter.
Meanwhile two other longtime businesses, Community Pharmacy and A Room of One's Own bookstore, will move later this year to separate locations on the East Side as their current Downtown spaces are slated for redevelopment. Next door to Wisconsin Cheese Mart, two retail spaces are open while across the street, a planned hotel that would have consumed three buildings has been shelved. Those spaces remain empty.
A Milwaukee staple
Wisconsin Cheese Mart has been a staple on Milwaukee's Old World Third Street since 1938. McNulty and his wife Melissa, purchased the business in 2003. Sales were up 400% in 2020 thanks to online sales and in 2021 sales are double that of 2019. Their brick-and-mortar stores, however, serve as showcases in the downtowns of Wisconsin's two largest cities. They each feature 300 different cheeses, 95% of which are made in Wisconsin.
Foot traffic numbers on State Street are down about 60% when compared to before the start of the pandemic but McNulty is counting on a big summer, which could lead to expanded hours during the week.
"We knew that there was a lot of pent up demand and that there will be a lot more people in town, especially this weekend with graduation," McNulty said. "It makes sense now to start the opening."