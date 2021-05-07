Cheese returns to State Street as the business district continues to reopen

The coolers have been empty and at room temperature. No sales, no employees. Only darkness.

But chunks of cheddar, Gouda, Havarti with dill and Colby are helping to return light and commerce to 119 State St.

After 14 months, Wisconsin Cheese Mart is scheduled to open its doors Saturday. It marks the return of the 1,500-square-foot shop and provides yet another signal that slowly, business is crawling back on this historic but beleaguered street.

First there was a pandemic and then violent protests following the killing of George Floyd that resulted in looting, closings and the first floor windows and doors of most buildings covered in sheets of plywood.

For Ken McNulty, who opened Wisconsin Cheese Mart in July 2019, it was time to turn the lights back on, restock the shelves and hope that vaccines, a conviction and warmer weather will bring back his customers.

For now, the store will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

"We're just going to play this thing by ear. We're going to open up and see what the customers are like and what they want," McNulty said. "We know it's not going to be great sales but we have to start at some point."