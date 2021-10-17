Check the date, save the food: Madison-made app targets grocery waste

The Pinpoint team will now be able to draw on the resources of the much larger company, including roughly 90 staff members and their industry expertise. That, Hoeft said, will let his team achieve things in the next few years that might otherwise have been impossible.

Abby Sandbach, vice president of marketing for ADC, said ADC shares Pinpoint’s goal of reducing food waste. “The amount of food waste that goes into the landfills is just astonishing ... It’s truly a global problem.”

ADC offers a suite of technology tools for grocers and convenience store managers to track their inventory, make labels, fulfill online orders and trace where products come from. Among its offerings is FreshIQ, a tool used to track the inventory and waste of produce and other fresh products. But while it’s easy to tell when a banana has gone bad, keeping pantry inventory fresh requires an additional tool, like Date Check Pro, Sandbach said.

ADC hopes to get its current clients using Date Check Pro, and to get current Pinpoint clients using other ADC products. That, Sandbach said, would be a “total store” approach.

“With the addition of Date Check Pro, we're going to take reducing waste to whole new levels.”

