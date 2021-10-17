Check the date, save the food: Madison-made app targets grocery waste

Andrew Hoeft was managing a Festival Foods in Onalaska when he started looking for ways to reduce the amount of food that grocery stores like his threw out every week.
It’s a massive amount. According to a 2010 estimate by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 31% of the country’s food supply goes to waste in grocery stores or in customers’ homes, a loss worth almost $162 billion.
In stores, that waste can be hard to avoid. Managers don’t want to risk running out of an in-demand product, so they’ll often stock more than they can use. But even nonperishable goods have expiration dates. Boxes of pasta and bags of beans don’t go bad the way that a banana or tomato would, but the quality of the product drops over time, and stores want to ensure they’re selling the freshest product.
At Hoeft’s store, as in grocery stores across the country, employees spent countless hours each week pulling products off the shelves to check expiration dates. The goal is often to just get expired products off the shelves, Hoeft said, not identify them in time to put them on sale or donate them.
It was Hoeft’s job to oversee that process, and he was sure there was a better way. With the right technology, he figured, stores could see expiration dates coming and act accordingly, without having to go down every aisle checking cans and boxes. That would give stores time to get those products into the hands of customers or people in need.
Pinpoint potential
In 2011, in Madison, Hoeft launched Pinpoint Software, whose Date Check Pro application let store managers do just that. If the old, spot-checking approach is like a shotgun, Hoeft said, Date Check Pro is like a rifle.
“It’s a more surgical approach,” he said. “It’s the same amount of effort, just a lot better yield for it.”
The tool can help managers decide when to put items on sale or donate them, and it tracks the retail value of the products the store donates so it can receive tax benefits. It also helps managers identify products they’re consistently overstocking, “stopping the loss before it occurs,” Hoeft said. Pinpoint Software received support from Milwaukee startup accelerator 94labs, a precursor to today’s gener8tor accelerators in Milwaukee, Madison and Minneapolis.
Pinpoint also sponsors a nonprofit initiative called Stop Waste Together — originally sparked by a partnership with Metcalfe’s Market — that sells coupon stickers and signage to draw customers’ attention to products with upcoming expiration dates. The messages tell customers that buying those products is a sustainable and budget-friendly choice.
“We wanted to create a better way to engage the shopper in that fight against the food waste and ... to build a messaging that is focused on sustainability first,” Hoeft said. The money stores spend on those signs and stickers goes to Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit that provides weekend food for kids who depend on free school meals.
By 2021, Date Check Pro was being used by more than 30 retailers in more than 700 stores across the U.S. According to Hoeft, it’s currently saving 15,700 products each day that would otherwise have expired on store shelves.
A ‘total store’ approach
Now, Pinpoint has been acquired by Applied Data Corporation (ADC), a Florida-based company providing a multipurpose software platform to around 22,000 grocery and convenience stores around the world.
The deal was announced on Oct. 5, though both parties declined to reveal the deal’s value. Under the deal, all 11 Pinpoint staff remain, as will the company’s Madison office. Hoeft plans to continue offering Pinpoint’s other software programs: Date Check Pro for Healthcare, which lets hospitals and clinics monitor the inventory of everything from gloves and sutures to catheters worth thousands of dollars; and Taskle, an app for in-store audits and task management.
The Pinpoint team will now be able to draw on the resources of the much larger company, including roughly 90 staff members and their industry expertise. That, Hoeft said, will let his team achieve things in the next few years that might otherwise have been impossible.
Abby Sandbach, vice president of marketing for ADC, said ADC shares Pinpoint’s goal of reducing food waste. “The amount of food waste that goes into the landfills is just astonishing ... It’s truly a global problem.”
ADC offers a suite of technology tools for grocers and convenience store managers to track their inventory, make labels, fulfill online orders and trace where products come from. Among its offerings is FreshIQ, a tool used to track the inventory and waste of produce and other fresh products. But while it’s easy to tell when a banana has gone bad, keeping pantry inventory fresh requires an additional tool, like Date Check Pro, Sandbach said.
ADC hopes to get its current clients using Date Check Pro, and to get current Pinpoint clients using other ADC products. That, Sandbach said, would be a “total store” approach.
“With the addition of Date Check Pro, we're going to take reducing waste to whole new levels.”
