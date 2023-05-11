A 126-year-old lumber company in Sun Prairie has been sold but will keep its name.

Chase Lumber, which also has locations in DeForest and McFarland, has been purchased by Bliffert Lumber & Hardware, based in the Milwaukee suburb of Oak Creek.

Chase, which since 1897 has specialized in lumber and over the years added millwork, windows, cabinets, decking, kitchens and baths, will keep its name. Bliffert has seven locations in southeastern Wisconsin that include lumberyards, design centers and stores that sell paint, hardware, and windows and doors.

“Joining forces with Bliffert and combining nearly 2½ centuries of serving the building industry in Wisconsin is a giant step forward for Chase Lumber’s customers and employees,” said Valerie Stiener, Chase Lumber's president. “We know that Bliffert is a company that shares our values, especially concerning employees, customers and community."

Just before the turn of the 20th century, Moses Chase and his son, James W. Chase, expanded their agricultural holdings by buying an interest in a lumberyard on South Bristol Street in Sun Prairie and opening the doors as Chase, Mann and Gross.

Fuel sales were added in 1923, and in 1939 the Chase family expanded the business by buying a lumberyard in DeForest and 42 years later, in 1981, opening a lumberyard in McFarland.

What would become Bliffert Lumber & Hardware was established in the 1880s on Milwaukee's north side and incorporated in 1904. Now in its fifth generation, the company also owns Oostburg Lumber & Design in Ozaukee County; and Milwaukee Cabinetry and Fillinger Millwork, both in Milwaukee.

The addition of Chase further expands Bliffert's reach.

“Adding these locations will provide our Madison-area customers with an improved range of services, products and support," said Eli Bliffert, the company's vice president. "Being able to combine two fifth-generation family-owned lumber companies is not something you get to do every day, if ever. It is the coolest thing since cold beer. We are absolutely stronger together.”