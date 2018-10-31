Madison's Central Business Improvement District has been recognized nationally for an event that has drawn thousands of people to the city's downtown.
The International Downtown Association has awarded a certificate of merit in the category of events and programming for the Madison Night Market, an event launched in 2017. The Night Market features food, music, retail and other vendors and was held three times in 2017 and four this year with each event drawing between 4,000 and 6,000 people to West Gilman and State streets.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by our IDA, our peers, for our efforts on the Madison Night Market," said Tiffany Kenney, executive director of the Central BID. "Our team worked extremely hard to balance the interests of our downtown property owners and businesses owners with the interests of vendors at an event that brings thousands of people to their front door. This event helps us with our goals of increasing the vitality of the district.”
Four Night Markets are planned for 2019 plus a winter event, Kenney said.
The Central BID was formed in 1999 as an assessment district that uses its funds for marketing, business recruitment and retention, holiday decorations, summer planters, an ambassador program and a downtown map and guide. The International Downtown Association represent an industry of more than 2,500 organizations and was founded in 1954.