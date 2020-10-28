Canoecopia to go virtual in 2021

For the second year in a row, Canoecopia will not fill Alliant Energy Center with thousands of people, vendors and the latest in all things paddling.

But for the 2021 event attendance is expected to double to 40,000 people.

Darren Bush, owner of Rutabaga Paddlesports, announced Wednesday that Canoecopia will be an on-line only event from March 12-14 due to concerns of COVID-19. The event is expected to attract an even broader swath of exhibitors and guests from around the world and will allow visitors to take in more seminars and classes for just a one-time $10 fee.

"Canoecopia is going to be virtual. We didn't feel like it was safe to do it live," said Bush. "The right decision is never the hard decision. The hard part is getting to the right decision."

Bush said he is hopeful that the 2022 event will be able to return to Alliant Energy Center as a live event with its vendors and speakers.

Canoecopia began as a sidewalk sale in the mid 1970s when Rutabaga was located on South Park Street. The event began to grow and, in 1982, moved into the 20,000-square-foot Forum building at what was then called the Dane County Fairgrounds.