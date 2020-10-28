 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Canoecopia to go virtual in 2021
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Canoecopia to go virtual in 2021

Canoecopia

Wenonah Canoe sales manager Mike Looman prepares a display of boats a day prior what should have been the opening of Canoecopia at the Alliant Energy Center. The event was canceled and officials announced Wednesday that the 2021 event will be only on-line.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

For the second year in a row, Canoecopia will not fill Alliant Energy Center with thousands of people, vendors and the latest in all things paddling.

But for the 2021 event attendance is expected to double to 40,000 people.

Darren Bush, owner of Rutabaga Paddlesports, announced Wednesday that Canoecopia will be an on-line only event from March 12-14 due to concerns of COVID-19. The event is expected to attract an even broader swath of exhibitors and guests from around the world and will allow visitors to take in more seminars and classes for just a one-time $10 fee.

"Canoecopia is going to be virtual. We didn't feel like it was safe to do it live," said Bush. "The right decision is never the hard decision. The hard part is getting to the right decision." 

Bush said he is hopeful that the 2022 event will be able to return to Alliant Energy Center as a live event with its vendors and speakers.

Canoecopia began as a sidewalk sale in the mid 1970s when Rutabaga was located on South Park Street. The event began to grow and, in 1982, moved into the 20,000-square-foot Forum building at what was then called the Dane County Fairgrounds.

The event in later years moved into the 50,000-square-foot Exhibition Hall and in 2019 took up 100,000 square feet of space plus rented out all the of the hall's side rooms for seminars, classes and breakout sessions. Over the years the topics have included paddling a Madison lake, multi-day trips into Canada, selecting the right gear, using a GPS and map, food choices and how to determine the right canoe for a family camping trip. 

Canoecopia

Kurt Whitney, of Winona, Minn., takes the packaging off kayaks for the Wenonah Canoe and Current Designs booth during setup for the 2014 Canoecopia at Alliant Energy Center.

Bush said he is in the process of vetting software that will allow vendors to each have their own virtual room to interact with customers. The software also needs to allow for seminars to be watched live or viewed as a recording. The show will also feature its annual "Aluminum Chef " contest that pits three chefs against each other cooking with camping gear. The 2021 competition will include a chef cooking from his home in Denmark. 

"It's going to be really cool," Bush said. "The only good thing about covid is that it's taught us that everything can be done differently."

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Microsoft disrupts hacking operation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics