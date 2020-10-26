Candy maker Haribo to begin construction on southeast Wisconsin facility later this year

Haribo will begin construction later this year on German candy maker's more than 130-acre gummi production facility in southeast Wisconsin, the company announced Monday.
Haribo's announcement comes just two weeks after Foxconn Technology Group, another major Wisconsin project secured under former Gov. Scott Walker's leadership, was denied billions in state tax credits for failing to meet promises made in its original 2017 contract.
Haribo, the fastest growing confectionery brand in the nation, said Milwaukee-based Gilbane Building Company has been selected as the general contractor for the company's first North American manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie.
"What's really exciting is Haribo is moving forward despite the pandemic," Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Melissa Hughes said Monday. "It really gives us a lot of optimism for our future in that Haribo is still coming to town and they're coming soon."
Under the company's enterprise zone agreement with the state, Haribo is eligible for $22.5 million in tax credits, based on $293.6 million in capital investments by the company and the creation of 385 jobs. At the time, Haribo's tax credit award was the fourth largest provided by WEDC.
Hughes said WEDC currently has 28 enterprise zones in the state, which are designated to specific businesses.
Wes Saber, Haribo of America's chief financial officer, said the company will create an additional 4,200 indirect jobs upon completion of the project and invest "well above $300 million in our state-of-the-art facility, the largest project in our 100-year history."
“It’s important to us to be exemplary corporate citizens and give back to the places where we live and work, so we’re proud of the relationships we’ve already built as we become part of the fabric of the community," Saber said in a statement.
Hans Guido Riegel, managing partner of the Haribo Group, said the Kenosha County facility will support long-term growth in the community.
“The strategic decision to build a manufacturing facility in North America is of great importance to the HARIBO Group, and we are thrilled to take this next important step in the process,” Guido Riegel said.
Haribo produced the first gummy candy in 1922, named the Gummibärchen — which is German for gummy bear. Globally, the company employs nearly 7,000 people among 16 production sites in 10 countries.
When the project was secured in 2017, then-Gov. Walker said Wisconsin was chosen because of its proximity to the Chicago region, access to transportation and the quality of the local university and technical college system.
Later that year, Walker signed a contract with Taiwan-based Foxconn what would allow the company to earn incentives totaling as much as $3 billion over 15 years if the company reached the 13,000-employee benchmark and made a $10 billion capital investment in the state.
However, state officials say tax subsidies agreed to in the contract are tied to jobs and capital investment for specific projects, which Foxconn is failing to deliver. Foxconn’s contract calls for a Generation 10.5 facility that would build larger panels for TV screens, but the project has downsized to Generation 6, which would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.
Earlier this month, WEDC told Foxconn it had been denied billions of dollars in state tax credits until officials with the company come to the table to draw up a new contract. The company was told late last year it would not receive subsidies until a new agreement was reached.
Hughes said she didn't want to draw parallels between the Foxconn and Haribo projects as they pertain to different agreements and businesses, but noted the market for confectionary candy has been growing exponentially.
"Their market is very clear," Hughes said of Haribo. "They're making gummi bears all day long. That's a clear path we can work with them on."
Part of the state's challenge with Foxconn stems from a lack of details from the company on what exactly it plans to do in Wisconsin.
Hughes said WEDC has reached out to Foxconn regarding the company's contract with the state, but said the company had not responded as of Monday.
"We continue to want to engage with them and find a way that we can align Foxconn’s needs with Wisconsin taxpayers' protection," Hughes said.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, who has been a longtime critic of the state's contract with Foxconn, also said he remains hopeful that Foxconn and state can reach some sort of an agreement.
"With no contract changes, they’ll have a choice — they’ll either get no money from the state, or they will build what is in the contract, and I don’t think that’s going to happen," Hintz said.
Foxconn has yet to receive any tax subsidies from Wisconsin, but a recent state estimate shows that the Foxconn project has cost the state nearly $237 million so far in state and local road improvements, sales and use tax exemptions, grants to local governments and for worker training and employment.
“I still believe there is something of value there for Foxconn or the right company, but it requires them to be honest and right-size something and I think they would find a state partner that would be there," Hintz said.
Foxconn founder Terry Gou said last week the company will remain committed to completing the Mount Pleasant project, as long as federal, state and local policymakers "remain committed to Foxconn."
“Foxconn will work as a partner with those who treat the company as a partner,” Gou said.
Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's 2020 presidential election coverage
The candidates for the Nov. 3 election have accepted their party nominations. Who will win the key battleground state of Wisconsin?
Still, last-minute court rulings could mean results being delayed in Wisconsin by days.
Big margins in northern Wisconsin were critical to President Donald Trump's 2016 win in Wisconsin.
The few Wisconsin delegates who traveled to this week’s Republican National Convention in North Carolina said the event — which was downsized …
Only four of Wisconsin's 52 GOP delegates plan to attend the scaled-down Charlotte convention, while others will watch from home.
At one point, Baldwin was considered near the top of Biden's list of potential picks to run alongside him for the presidency this fall.
Kicking off the DNC on Wednesday from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Evers expressed regret that the convention, which shifted last week to a mostly online event due to COVID-19, could not be held in-person.
"As we all recognize, it’s not exactly what we thought it was going to be, but what we’ve been forced to deal with," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said of the first-of-its-kind convention.
In addition to once boasting more than 50,000 visitors and hundreds of millions of tourism dollars, Milwaukee's political bash also aimed to cleanse Democrats' palate of Trump's margin-thin victory over Hillary Clinton here in 2016.
Biden leads Trump 49% to 43% among Wisconsin respondents. Biden's lead in Wisconsin widens to 52% to 44% among voters who say they are "certain" to vote in November.
Biden led by a 6-point margin among likely voters over Trump in a June Marquette poll.
Republican President Donald Trump also has caused controversy for saying he might deliver acceptance speech at White House.
Community organizers in Milwaukee have shifted their voter outreach programs to focus on mail-in absentee ballot education.
The poll also found former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Donald Trump in the state and a declining concern among Wisconsinites over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perceptions of whether or not the president delivered on the promises he made during his 2016 campaign differ drastically along party lines.
Marquette poll finds majority still approves of Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order, but support has dropped
The latest poll's results come as Wisconsin faces unprecedented unemployment numbers, which have risen sharply following state efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by shutting down some businesses or limiting services at others.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state four years ago, was still in the race when the polls closed last Tuesday, but he suspended his campaign the following day — nearly a week before results would be reported. On Monday, he endorsed Joe Biden.
Organizers are searching for ways to empower voters in communities of color and low-income areas that saw a decrease in turnout during the 2016 general election.
As the remaining Democratic presidential candidates look to begin large-scale campaign efforts in Wisconsin, they enter a battleground state that already has received considerable attention from President Donald Trump.
In this week’s Front Page podcast, Wisconsin State Journal state and politics reporter Mitchell Schmidt discusses the field of candidates, the upsets, the victories, and what Wisconsin voters will have to look forward to, as we near the Democratic National Convention.
All other major candidates in the race received between 9 and 17% support.
In the general election, President Donald Trump faces a tight race against the Democratic field in Wisconsin.
Results of a new Wisconsin state-wide poll, released Sunday, show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a commanding lead ahead of Democratic presidential nominees. But, given the surprise outcome of the 2016 presidential election, the question remains: How accurate are political polls in an election year?
UW-Madison's Elections Research Center plans to launch a new poll to complement the Marquette Law School Poll.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.