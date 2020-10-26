Candy maker Haribo to begin construction on southeast Wisconsin facility later this year

Hughes said WEDC currently has 28 enterprise zones in the state, which are designated to specific businesses.

Wes Saber, Haribo of America's chief financial officer, said the company will create an additional 4,200 indirect jobs upon completion of the project and invest "well above $300 million in our state-of-the-art facility, the largest project in our 100-year history."

“It’s important to us to be exemplary corporate citizens and give back to the places where we live and work, so we’re proud of the relationships we’ve already built as we become part of the fabric of the community," Saber said in a statement.

Hans Guido Riegel, managing partner of the Haribo Group, said the Kenosha County facility will support long-term growth in the community.

“The strategic decision to build a manufacturing facility in North America is of great importance to the HARIBO Group, and we are thrilled to take this next important step in the process,” Guido Riegel said.

Haribo produced the first gummy candy in 1922, named the Gummibärchen — which is German for gummy bear. Globally, the company employs nearly 7,000 people among 16 production sites in 10 countries.