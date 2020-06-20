Can you get fired for protesting? Or spouting off on social media?

CHICAGO — Thousands of people have taken to the streets and to social media in recent weeks to express solidarity with — or in some cases, objections to — the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality.

But can they say and do anything without risking their jobs?

Let’s break it down.

Right to free speech

Private-sector employees have no federal free speech protections when it comes to their jobs. Some states have laws protecting employees who engage in off-duty political activity.

So private-sector employers would be within their rights to fire or discipline workers for protesting or spouting off on social media (with some exceptions) — but attorneys urge caution against doing so outside of extraordinary circumstances.

“An employer should tread carefully because the backlash they might face from a public relations standpoint could have significant consequences,” said Phillip Schreiber, an attorney with Holland & Knight who represents management.

