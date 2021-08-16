Calling all local companies: Nominate the Madison area's top places to work

Months of historic pandemic disruption and uncertainty pushed Madison-area employers to craft effective strategies to preserve and enhance their workplace cultures, retain their staff members and continue to succeed in the marketplace.

The making of a rewarding, satisfying and supportive workplace culture has never been more challenging, and those efforts to build strong organizations are about to be recognized in the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2022 Top Workplaces project.

For the fourth consecutive year, the State Journal has partnered with Pennsylvania-based Energage, an employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm, to identify the Top Workplaces in Dane, Sauk, Columbia and Rock counties.

This is your chance to recognize a top-performing workplace by nominating them at topworkplaces.com/madison or by calling 608-234-5446 by Sept. 17.

Anyone can nominate a company, including its leadership, employees, customers or the general public.

“Building organizations where employees feel valued, where they embrace the mission and feel empowered to unlock success is no small feat as we recover from the effects of the pandemic,” said State Journal Publisher Chris White.