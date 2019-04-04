One of the newest additions to Hilldale Shopping Center is bringing a third customer service center to the Madison area for the primary cable, internet and phone provider in the region.

The new space for Spectrum is sandwiched between Lucky Brand and White House Black Market, two clothing stores. The center allows customers to pay their bills, change service and speak in person with a customer service representative. The store also sells cell phones and phone service packages. The shop is located in the former space of Cornblooms, a shoe store that had been a fixture at the mall since 1984 but closed in 2017.

Spectrum also has customer service centers at 2701 Daniels St. on Madison's East Side and in Fitchburg at 2935 S. Fish Hatchery Road.

The Hilldale store for Spectrum is the third major addition to the shopping center in the last two months. bartaco, with 19 locations in 11 states, opened its first Wisconsin restaurant in February with a shop next to University Book Store. Last month, Forage Kitchen opened its second Madison location with a shop between Bowl of Heaven and Free People.