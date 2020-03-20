Businesses requiring close contact with clients struggle in the days of social distancing due to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Nguyen, of La Vie Nails and Spa, said he could see a two-week closure if business remains slow, and Roberts said if his shop has to close at some point in the coming weeks, it will survive.

“We’d still be in business,” he said. “It’s not going to end our business even if we’re off a month.”

Considine said with less revenue coming in, LSM has taken out extra lines of credits to cover operations, and “we have not laid off one employee.” Tepe, the dentist, said that for now, owners of his practice are covering the salaries of staff even though they’re not working or working far less.

Page said the plan for now is to keep DuWayne’s — in business for some 60 years — open during the crisis, even if it means its six stylists and five part-time receptionists are getting fewer hours.

“I don’t know what to do,” she said. “We want to be available for people, but I don’t want to get sick either. I don’t want to be at risk.”

Photos: A look at how the novel coronavirus is affecting Wisconsin

The novel coronavirus, which can cause COVID-19, is affecting all corners of Wisconsin. Here's a look at some of the fallout -- in photos.

