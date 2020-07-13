Businesses adapt as Dane County mask order takes effect

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who opposes a statewide order, last week said senators would likewise make their own calls on face coverings in the Capitol.

“I won’t be pushed around by Dane County or the Evers Administration — we control the Senate wing,” Fitzgerald said through a spokesman. “Senators should be able to decide what they do in their own offices.”

The governor's spokeswoman said Monday it remains unlikely that Evers would issue a statewide mask order similar to ones issued in more than 20 states but said such a measure remains under consideration.

'Common-sense precaution'

At Metcalfe’s Market in West Towne and Hilldale malls, president Tim Metcalfe said “99.99%” of his customers were wearing masks even before the order. As of 2 p.m. Monday, only two people had come in without a mask, he said, and in both cases they had forgotten about the health order.

“We really haven’t seen it,” he said of resistance to the mask requirement. “I was (at Metcalfe’s Hilldale) over the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, and maybe counted two people an hour not wearing masks, so people were already starting to mask up coming into it.”