Business leaders reflect on year under pandemic during Madison Chamber of Commerce event
Business leaders reflect on year under pandemic during Madison Chamber of Commerce event

Speakers at the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's IceBreaker conference Thursday reflected on the past year of the economy under the COVID-19 pandemic, both in Madison and across the country.

The seventh annual IceBreaker event was also the second online version of the event — Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization's declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic. About 600 people registered to listen to the three separate discussions among local and national experts.

Former U.S. treasurer Rosie Rios spoke with chamber president Zach Brandon about the need to focus recovery efforts on local Main Street businesses and families, which have been hardest hit by the downturn. 

Rolling out vaccines quickly and in an equitable way will also be important, Rios said. President Joe Biden has said there will be enough doses of vaccines for each American by the end of May.

"I think we can all hope that by this summer that things will be back on track ... that will give us time to get the hospitality industry back, give us time to think about how schools should reopen hopefully by the next academic year in the fall," Rios said.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Sheldon Danziger, president of the nonprofit Russell Sage Foundation, tapped into their experiences as economists to discuss the unique ways the pandemic has affected the economy. 

"The pandemic is unusual because it's a combination of a serious recession on top of a once-in-a-century health crisis, and it comes on top of a period in which inequality has increased," Danziger said. "What we're seeing in early studies is the the effect of the pandemic and the recession are very, very unequal."

Because many people in high-paying jobs are capable of working from home, fewer wealthy people lost their jobs as the pandemic shut down buildings, including stores and restaurants, Danziger said. Because they could work from home, they are also less likely to get the virus than people who work in essential businesses, such as grocery stores. 

American Family Insurance CEO Jack Salzwedel spoke with Harvard College dean Rakesh Khurana, who is also a member of American Family's board, about what the company has done to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and help workers. 

Salzwedel said American Family, and likely other businesses, will now need to look at how to work with employees as individuals, particularly while trying to attract and retrain skilled workers. 

"This social contract that we've had in the past with our workforce, with our partners and communities, things like that, that social order is going to change going forward," Salzwedel said.

The shift in the "social contract," Khurana said, is a necessary result of the pandemic exacerbating existing problems facing workers, including lack of child and elder care options and individual self-care and mental health needs.

