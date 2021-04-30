Business experts: Rebuilding consumer and employee confidence a joint project

On their websites, members of the Food Fight restaurant group list their safety protocols alongside their menus. In email blasts to customers and on its social media pages, the Monona-based company doesn’t shy from discussing its cleaning practices.

Highlighting such details may have seemed unnecessary pre-pandemic. But the company, which operates 19 Madison-area restaurants, knows keeping the trust of its diners and employees is key to returning to full operation, said Caitlin Suemnicht, Food Fight’s chief operating officer.

“I think a big part of it is just in really clear communication,” she said.

While vaccines are ramping up and people are looking to put the last year behind them, many Madison-area businesses will need to overcome one more barrier: consumer and employee confidence.

Some 60% of the more than 350 Dane County businesses that responded to a recent survey listed consumer and employee confidence as the top priority to recovery. It edged out other needs like loans, tax abatement and rent deferral, said Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce.

Business owners, policymakers and consumers have a role to play in that, Brandon said. It also comes down to getting shots in arms, he said.