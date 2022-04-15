Business Class: Promega unveils post-doctoral program for scientists to research gene editing

The technology has the potential to change the genes that cause certain diseases, which is why a Madison-area company has unveiled a post-doctoral research program to study it further.

Gene editing — despite mixed public opinion — is showing promise in curing diseases such as sickle cell anemia, said Thomas Machleidt, director of research for Fitchburg biotech giant Promega‘s advanced technologies group. Sickle cell anemia is a genetic defect that alters the shape of red blood cells in humans — normally round and flexible to carry oxygen to all parts of the body, the cells are instead deformed, he explained.

And so Promega, in partnership with multinational pharmaceutical and fellow biotech business AstraZeneca, has in the past few weeks announced the inaugural program, in which a team of about 10 scientists will spend several years researching and developing gene editing tech, he said.

The post-doctoral program comes as the overall medical field seeks to understand how drugs affect people and animals at the cellular level, said Poncho Meisenheimer, Promega’s director of applied markets.

“At AstraZeneca we are committed to accelerating innovation in targeted genome editing,” said Steve Rees, vice president of discovery biology at AstraZeneca in a statement. “As part of our mentoring role in this exciting post-doctoral research program, we will welcome researchers to our labs who combine natural curiosity with technical ability to generate fresh ideas and challenge the way things are traditionally done.”

It also comes as Promega within the last few years completed construction on its latest research and development facility, the Kornberg Center.

The scientists will spend the first two years of their tenure in Gothenburg, Sweden — at AstraZeneca’s research and development facility with a genome engineering team. Then they’ll be housed for nearly a half decade inside the Kornberg Center, which offers various amenities meant to encourage collaboration and creative thinking among employees, Machleidt said.

The Center, completed in 2021, is three stories and about 283,000 square feet. The design is reminiscent of a four-leaf clover, with laboratory wings at each of the “leaves.”

The labs include dedicated cell culture facilities, integrated instrument rooms and open space for meetings, among other things.

The science

The researchers will develop tech that enables the precise insertion of DNA sequences into a genome, which will enhance Promega’s ability to look inside living cells.

Their potential methods for doing so were published last month in an article for peer-reviewed and open access scientific journal Nature Communications.

At the most basic level, Meisenheimer said, one of the scientists could program a cell to give off light using chemical reactions already found in organisms like the firefly. The light could help track the activity of a molecule used in drug therapies, he said.

For the post-doctoral program, Promega is supplying the “bioluminescent reporter technology” to make that possible, while AstraZeneca provides the gene editing capabilities. And the scientists not only get valuable experience, but also international exposure.

“Going up the chain of complexity, you can start altering animal models to build disease models that are predictive for humans,” Meisenheimer said.

Mixed reception

Americans have mixed feelings about gene editing, particularly to reduce a baby’s risk of conditions like sickle cell anemia and others, according to a 2016 survey by the Pew Research Center.

About two-thirds of adults (68%) said the prospect of gene editing made them “very” or “somewhat” worried, while roughly half (49%) said they are “very” or “somewhat” enthusiastic about the science.

Almost half (48%) of survey respondents said they would want to use gene editing for their infant. Religious beliefs affected whether someone would not use the tech — 64% of people with a “high religious commitment” were against gene editing.

The public is also split over whether gene editing could be considered “meddling with nature,” according to survey results.

But Machleidt said “there isn’t an interest in building humanity 2.0,” calling that “pure science fiction.”

