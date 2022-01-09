Business Class: New Madison podcast aims to enhance Black wealth by mixing education, authenticity

Whitmore is the former owner and founder of Duce Duce Entertainment, an independent record label based in Milwaukee.

And Thomas, also an emcee like Ellyse, is a performing artist who has shared the stage with big names in hip-hop. He additionally works as a producer in Madison.

“Out platform is extremely friendly,” Thomas said. “There’s nothing corporate about it. We are trying to be as relatable a possible.”

What added to the motivation of starting a podcast, Ellyse said, is that the Black community has faced a lot of misinformation about financial topics.

Black Currency helps its listeners sort through what’s true and false without shame — the hosts learn new things along the way, too, she said.

Upcoming episodes might discuss entrepreneurs who come from unconventional backgrounds, as well as emerging business technologies and the future of finance itself, Whitmore said.

But no matter what topics are tackled, “we want folks to be empowered when it comes to their finances,” Elysse said.