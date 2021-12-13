Business Class: New fund for rural businesses; Madison nursing enterprise amasses $700K

First Business Bank survey results

Despite persistent challenges stemming from the pandemic, businesses around the area continue to express optimism about 2022, according to First Business Bank’s 19th annual survey.

In Dane County, 46% of respondents reported better than projected results in 2021, and 17% of businesses said growth was worse than expected. The 46% figure mirrors that of other bank markets, according to a Wednesday statement.

And after three consecutive years of declining sales revenue, Dane County executives reported a sharp year-over-year increase this year from 35% to 63% — the best figures since 2018.

In terms of employment, talent shortages was a top issue continuing to affect Dane County businesses. But 42% of respondents said they expanded their workforce, with 74% increasing wages.

The survey received responses from 305 business leaders in Dane County, southeast and northeast Wisconsin, as well as the Kansas City metro area.