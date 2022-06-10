Business Class: Madison sleep data company clinches $20M investment

A Madison startup that uses artificial intelligence to help health care institutions detect and study sleep disorders has just closed on a $20 million financing deal that will help the company expand and add at least five employees to its 35-member team.

EnsoData, headquartered Downtown and founded in 2015, will use the money to market the startup’s software products to insurance companies and employers, as well as partner with more health care institutions that have a national presence, said founding CEO Chris Fernandez, adding that EnsoData has now garnered around $30 million in investments.

The startup’s software can analyze data generated by several sensors attached to patients who undergo sleep studies. The sensors monitor brain waves, heart rates, blood oxygen levels, limb movements and breathing patterns, he said.

Through AI, the tech can sift through vast swaths of data, using algorithms to find patterns related to several sleep disorders. The patterns are based on information collected on hundreds of thousands of current or past patients at EnsoData’s 500-plus client organizations in several U.S. states, Fernandez said.

After an eight-hour sleep study, the software can help a clinician identify people with problems such as sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome and even heart problems — in just minutes. Typically, it takes health care staff an hour or more to examine sleep study data manually, Fernandez said.

Around 80-90% of sleep apnea cases in particular go undiagnosed, according to a study published in 2016 by Frost & Sullivan, a market research company.

The latest funding comes after EnsoData recently received its second U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance, and has been recognized by various organizations repeatedly for its employee culture and technology innovations.

The second FDA clearance was for an upgrade to one of EnsoData’s products. Called “EnsoViewer,” the tech allows clinicians to edit, review and report the diagnostic sleep data via web browser, Fernandez said. The first clearance in April 2017 was for EnsoSleep, the startup’s flagship AI software.

To date, EnsoData’s tech has captured more than 7 million hours worth of sleep data from roughly 1 million patients, according to internal startup figures.

The startup has additionally been Inc. Magazine’s Best Place to Work twice, and won two awards for its tech in 2021.

The $20 million round was led by Inspire, a company that makes sleep apnea tech, as well as existing investors, including newly hired EnsoData president Justin Mortara.

“Drawing on my experience in cardiology, I see enormous potential for further growth,” Mortara said in a statement.

Going forward, Fernandez said he hopes that EnsoData can also expand its software capabilities to study cardiac conditions and neurodegenerative diseases since they can be comorbid with sleep difficulties and disorders.

Digest

Madison business management consultant Nordic has been acquired by Cincinnati-based Accrete Health Partners. The deal will help grow Nordic’s 1,900-member team, said CEO Jim Costanzo in a statement, adding that the acquisition will also bring Nordic clients “innovative solutions at a faster pace.” Nordic works with 600-plus global clients, offering project management, electronic health records implementation and other services. Accrete was launched last month to develop and acquire digital health products, services and tech, and is the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the U.S.

Milwaukee’s Rapid Radicals Technology, a company that can treat water at a municipal scale, took top honors in the Wisconsin Technology Council-hosted Governor’s Business Plan Contest. Madison’s Stellar Tech Girls, which provides engineering camps for middle school girls and nonbinary people, won first in the Business Services Category. Cold Water Technologies of Verona, which provides over-the-counter itch relief products for pets, won first in the Life Sciences Category.

A Madison startup that helps employees at companies like Microsoft afford what are known as employee stock purchase plans has closed on a $1 million round of financing. Benny, founded in 2021, lends workers the cash they need to purchase the plans, which generally allow employees to use after-tax payroll deductions to acquire their company’s stock, the startup said in a statement.

Hy Cite Enterprises, a multinational direct-selling kitchenware company in Madison, has announced that its company president will also serve as CEO. Paulo Moledo has been with Hy Cite for three years, according to a statement from the company.

Global gardening tools, craft supplies and scissors manufacturer Fiskars, with a location in Middleton, has expanded its paid parental leave policy for U.S. employees to 14 weeks. Birthing parents can take 14 weeks off at 100% of their salary or wage, Fiskars said in a statement.

Former Wisconsin State Journal reporter Judy Newman contributed to this report.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.