Business Class: Madison companies team up to help children meet developmental milestones

Two Madison-based startups — an online therapy provider and the maker of a play couch — recently joined forces to support parents looking to ensure their children are meeting age-specific developmental milestones.

Parents can watch for such benchmarks as their children play, said Rachel Mack Robinson, founder of DotCom Therapy, which has 300 employees and provides mental health services to patients up to age 21 around the country through video conferencing.

Robinson herself is a speech-language pathologist who launched DotCom in 2015 after wanting to make therapy more accessible to the nation’s youth — especially as mental illness remains on the rise for the age group.

By age 2, for example, a toddler should be able to differentiate between shapes, as well as experiment with how they fit together. That means their cognitive development is on track, she said, adding its also important to watch how children communicate and express their emotions in social situations.

But not all parents may know exactly what to watch for, have access to the right information or understand how to intervene if they observe a developmental delay, which could be indicative of an underlying condition — anything from anxiety, to depression, to a learning disability.

That’s where DotCom’s partnership with Figgy comes in.

Formerly known as Shenanigan Kids, Figgy was launched in 2020 by two parents with seven children, said co-founder Rachel Neill. Figgy sells a couch that’s designed specifically for children and their play patterns.

The next level

Robinson said she has known Neill for some time, and the more she heard about the couch, the more she thought about what would happen if the product ended up in the hands of one of DotCom’s 183 providers, which include speech pathologists, mental health counselors and occupational therapists who offer services to patients up to age 21 in hundreds of schools and health systems in 40 states — Robinson hopes that number will grow to 50 by the end of 2022.

The therapy startup received a $13 million investment in the fall of 2021. The funding covered DotCom’s expansion into additional schools and health systems, as well as the company’s move to start allowing patients to use insurance.

While some of DotCom providers already work with their young clients through play, the Figgy’s couch cushions have the potential take therapy sessions to the next level (if a parent opts to use DotCom’s services).

The cushions can be arranged in any way a child’s imagination sees fit, as they come with Velcro hinges that keep them connected to one another. Figgy sets include rectangular and square cushions, with triangular cushions sold separately, Neill said.

The product is also spill- and accident-proof with a protective plastic covering between the cushion foam material and the couch’s fabric.

So to the child, the couch can be a fort or an art project. To the DotCom therapist, it’s a tool to watch for motor skills, problem solving, storytelling, sensory processing and social engagement.

How to engage

Meanwhile, for Figgy, the partnership with DotCom is yet another opportunity to commercialize.

Neill said the play couch is sold in Nordstrom and Buy Buy Baby retail stores across the United States, as well as on the Figgy website, starting at $359. She said Figgy just closed on a round of funding, but declined to share the amount.

People who buy the play couch on Figgy’s website will now receive a digital e-book that offers guidance on developmental milestones, as well as advice for how to engage children of varying ages from DotCom providers.

If a parent notices delays based on the guidance they read, they have the option of consulting with a provider, Robinson said, and even becoming a patient if the situation warrants it. But that’s not a requirement, she said.

“The goal (of the partnership) is to empower parents to recognize these delays … and get (children) into therapy as soon as possible,” Robinson said.

Research intel

Nearly one in five children have a mental, emotional or behavioral disorder, such as anxiety or depression, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or another illness, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While children with such ailments benefit from early diagnosis and treatment, only 20% of them receive care from a specialized mental health provider, as it can be challenging for some families to seek out care.

But tools like the Figgy offer hope, Robinson said, as fellow experts say that unstructured play greatly enhances a child’s wellbeing.

Play that isn’t organized or directed by adults or older peers, and that doesn’t have a defined purpose or outcomes is a “fundamental necessity for children to thrive,” according to the American Psychological Association.

It not only increases energy and reduces tension, but allows children to calibrate risks and manage their emotions. Interactive play with family members and peers especially teaches empathy, sharing, cooperation and feelings of connection.

Researchers say play also helps a child build their sense of self.

