Business Class: Madison co-working space launches training initiative for Black-led businesses

A Downtown Madison organization that lifts up Black women and their business pursuits launched a training program last Sunday — at least 40 people flocked to the organization’s vibrant co-working space to see several Black entrepreneurs showcase their venture.

For the launch, the Progress Center for Black Women space not only bustled with 12 business owners seemingly anxious to tell the story of their enterprise in exchange for a small grant, but also several local leaders intent on lending an ear and and providing educational and financial support. Businesses pitched included home care practices, clothing lines with colorful patterns, skin care services, lash extension offerings, real estate and digital printing.

FOCUS — standing for fundamentals, opportunities, consistency, understanding and success — is a program designed to get participants “focused” on the key aspects of running their business in a supportive environment that meets entrepreneurs where they are at, said Sabrina Madison, Progress Center CEO. The goal, Madison said, is to provide masterclasses, technical training and mentorship to help connect Black business owners to what she called the city’s ecosystem.

The program will eventually materialize in the form of 12-week cohorts, as well as standalone training that covers operations management, marketing, professional development and the mental health of the entrepreneur, Madison said. FOCUS will additionally involve opportunities to participate in small business showcases and gain connections to local organizations that prioritize the growth of Black-owned ventures.

It comes as the Madison area has made many strides in addressing the needs of minority-led businesses the last few years. It also comes after the Progress Center recently moved from its former space in Fitchburg to the Capitol Square in summer 2021 — and as what Madison called a “culmination” of the relationships she’s built with local entrepreneurs that date back to before she opened the Center nearly a half decade ago, having hosted a few Black Business Expo events.

But there’s still a long way for the city to go, Madison said, as several of the Progress Center’s clients have yet to fully tap into the city’s network of economic resources.

Nina Akli, a lifelong Madison resident and owner of online clothing shop AfribbeanBaby, said she was surprised at how many people and leaders were at the launch, where she talked up her business that sells African clothing for children. But Akli said she appreciated the opportunity to network, and that she’s excited to eventually open a brick-and-mortar space for people to purchase her intricately patterned pieces.

Some of the leaders that attended Sunday’s launch included representatives from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.; city of Madison economic development department; UW-Madison’s Small Business Development Center; Downtown Madison Inc.; the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce; the Center for Community Stewardship; as well as business mentors and lenders. They served as pitch judges for the entrepreneurs — the winners were provided tiered grants funded by WEDC and the city.

Madison soap shop Restoration Soap and Body Care received a $1,000 grant. Akli’s business and Madison screen printer DLK Printing both got $500. And Madison grief support nonprofit Healing Our Hearts Foundation received $100.

Digest

Madison biomedical giant Exact Sciencesreported revenue of $486.6 million in the first quarter, an increase of 21% compared to what Exact Sciences garnered in 2021. Exact also reported a net income loss of $180.9 million, or $1.04 per stock market share, slightly better than the $1.12 analysts predicted. Its stock was about 5% down for the week, closing Thursday at $57.53.

Janesville-based nuclear technology company SHINE Technologies was recently awarded a 42-month contract worth $16.8 million to help the U.S. Department of Homeland Security improve border security. SHINE’s project is to develop a new tool to detect and identify illegal bulk narcotics and other contraband material in commercial cargo at ports of entry, the company said in a statement.

Madison electronic health records company Health eFilings announced this week a partnership with Texas-based Practice EHR. Health eFilings said it would provide Practice EHR with tracking and reporting services for one of its payment systems and other programs, which helps doctors avoid financial penalties.

Madison’s Spring Tech Kickoff is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Garver Feed Mill on the East Side. The kickoff is presented by the Forward Festival, which typically takes place in August and brings leaders in Madison’s startup and tech community together to network and connect.

Madison online shopping rewards startup Fetch Rewards has partnered with Plymouth-based cheese producer Sargento, allowing Fetch mobile app users to get rewards for buying Sargento products. The startup contracts with over 600 total brands.

