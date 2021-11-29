Business Class: Madison Black Chamber of Commerce debuts new incubator program

Dane County continues to rapidly develop as a hub for technology, startups, entrepreneurship and overall innovation.
So the Wisconsin State Journal is launching Business Class, a biweekly digest to highlight news emerging from that hub.
This week’s highlights:The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce
- has launched a new incubator program titled the “Black & Brown Entrepreneur Center,” said president Camille Carter. The incubator provides Black business owners with the tools they need to develop and grow their venture.
Madison-based biomedical company Exact Sciences Corp. has entered into a partnership with Pennsylvania-based hospital Jefferson Health
- to conduct research on a new cancer detection test.
- is poised to cease operations come 2022, amid a time that the market has been saturated by similar companies. It’s a story of lessons learned and building a foundation for better projects ahead, said founder Benjamin Hansen.
Quick hits:Fitchburg biotech company Imbed Biosciences
- was recently awarded a nearly $2 million contract by a U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command program that studies infectious diseases. The money will accelerate the development of a wound dressing that can kill bacteria hidden in a material called biofilm.
- , headquartered in Cottage Grove, will pay out $2.7 million in the form of a patronage dividend for its members. The dividend is being doled out through its “Cash Boomerang” program, the credit union said. More than 69,000 credit union members will receive the payout.
Taking a risk
Carter said the inaugural Madison Black Chamber incubator aims to help 10 entrepreneurs of color go through business development training and get to know mentors.
“We’ve been working on the incubator for about three years now,” said Carter, adding there will likely be two programs a year going forward. “(The Chamber) has gotten a handle on a lot of the disruption that the pandemic brought. We needed to get back to our original plans pre-COVID ... just continuing to provide programs and services to our businesses.”
Weekly training sessions will be held Tuesday evenings until Dec. 14 at the Madison Black Chamber building on South Park Street, or online for participants who don’t feel safe meeting in-person.
The sessions cover business planning, licensure and certification, market research, accounting and financing.
Through the incubator, participants have also gained access to various tools, including a $500 grant, invitations to networking events, a one-year membership to either the Madison Black or Latino Chamber and others.
They are additionally eligible to receive up to six months of mentorship from industry experts through Madison Area Technical College.
Building partnerships
The Exact Sciences agreement with Jefferson Health will mean the study of a new blood-based, multi-cancer early detection test.
The research effort, Exact Sciences said in a statement last week, will involve care providers and patients across Jefferson Health.
All parties are slated to evaluate the test’s safety and efficacy. It’s unclear how long the effort will take.
“We share in Jefferson’s deep commitment to building a patient and provider experience that addresses the needs of all populations, including the underserved and vulnerable, so that earlier cancer detection can have the greatest impact,” Exact Sciences CEO Kevin Conroy said in a statement last week.
Jefferson Health serves more than 125,000 adults who are eligible for cancer screening, according to the statement.
Both Exact Sciences and Jefferson Health subsequently plan to participate in a registration study for the test with the Food and Drug Administration, as well as publish the results about how well the test works.
Try, try again
In February 2020, just before COVID-19 spread around the U.S., Virtual United unveiled its “Discord-esque” website, Hansen said.
Discord allows its users to spend time together online through phone calls, text messages and video. Virtual United has a similar premise, he said, helping people plan web conferences, trade fairs, meetups, remote work and networking events, among other gatherings.
Since its founding, the startup has gained revenue from clients paying for its services, as well as grants from organizations like the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Hansen said.
The Virtual United website has also been used to plan several local events.
That includes the 2021 Forward Festival, the state’s largest event for tech and entrepreneurs, said co-founder Benny Pekala, as well as a Dec. 2 online fireside chat with John and Tashia Morgridge — two high-profile UW-Madison alumni. But starting in 2022, the startup is “pulling the plug,” Hansen said.
Part of that is because Virtual United, compared to apps like Zoom and Discord, is not yet compatible with mobile devices. If Virtual United were to catch up to both apps in a year, he said, they likely would have already been “ahead of the mission.”
And when the COVID-19 vaccine emerged, apps “were pushed toward a higher price point,” Pekala said. They saw an opportunity to trim virtual event offerings down as more people started meeting in-person again.
Ultimately, the closure is a “blessing in disguise,” Pekala said, as the founders now have new projects to pursue.