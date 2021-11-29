Business Class: Madison Black Chamber of Commerce debuts new incubator program

All parties are slated to evaluate the test’s safety and efficacy. It’s unclear how long the effort will take.

“We share in Jefferson’s deep commitment to building a patient and provider experience that addresses the needs of all populations, including the underserved and vulnerable, so that earlier cancer detection can have the greatest impact,” Exact Sciences CEO Kevin Conroy said in a statement last week.

Jefferson Health serves more than 125,000 adults who are eligible for cancer screening, according to the statement.

Both Exact Sciences and Jefferson Health subsequently plan to participate in a registration study for the test with the Food and Drug Administration, as well as publish the results about how well the test works.

Try, try again

In February 2020, just before COVID-19 spread around the U.S., Virtual United unveiled its “Discord-esque” website, Hansen said.

Discord allows its users to spend time together online through phone calls, text messages and video. Virtual United has a similar premise, he said, helping people plan web conferences, trade fairs, meetups, remote work and networking events, among other gatherings.