Bubble Time Express Car Wash nears completion on West Side

Garth Guthrie's initial plan was to break ground in late 2020 and open the doors on his new car wash eight months later.

A series of events, including the pandemic, supply chain issues, weather and finding contractors, threw multiple delays into the more than $3 million project at 414 Grand Canyon Drive but an opening date is finally in sight for Dane County's first Bubble Time Express Car Wash.

Guthrie, a 2010 Madison Memorial graduate, along with his father-in-law and developer, John McKenzie and another family member, hope to have the high-tech car wash between Gordon Food Service and a Zimbrick service center open by the end of the month.

"You used to be able to choose between building quick, quality and price, but now you don't get price and time is almost out the window, too," Guthrie said Wednesday during a tour. "It's been crazy and it seems like every contractor is super busy. And even if you can get a product, they're still booked out. There's still components we're still waiting for.

Ground was broken on the project in June 2021, is just north of the Mermaid Car Wash just a few blocks away and adds to the growing list of car washes in the Madison area. They include businesses like Magic Wash, where customers use wands to wash their vehicles in bays, and the drive-thru car washes at convenience stores like Kwik Trip. The more elaborate set ups include Triton Auto Spa, Mister Car Wash, Mermaid and Mr. Splash.

Bubble Time, however, is not a franchise, it's a locally created brand conceived by McKenzie and who along with Guthrie, built two car washes in a suburb of Denver, Colorado, in 2018 and 2021. They have since sold those businesses but are looking for other Bubble Time locations in the Madison area, according to Guthrie.

The car washes are mostly automated where customers pull up to a kiosk and pay either by the wash, which can range from $8 to $20, or buy a membership for unlimited washes for between $20 and $37 per month. For those that buy a membership, a license plate reader provides access to the car wash without stopping at the kiosk. The property also has 10 self-service vacuums that are free.

Customers stay in their vehicles and are guided into the car wash by an employee. Once inside, the car wash uses a series of senors to determine the distance between the vehicle and spray and dryer heads. In addition, three, 2,000 gallon reclamation tanks buried outside allows 70% to 80% of the water to be reused for the start of the wash cycle. New water, which goes through a reverse osmosis system, is used in the rinse cycle. The car wash can do about 120 vehicles per hour, Guthrie said.

Because the property wasn't zone for a car wash, the city of Madison approved the project with the requirement that the building look like an office building. That's why there is a second story with windows, which will be used for storage, Guthrie said.

"I think it works because everybody likes a clean car," Guthrie said. "We're selling a car wash but it's really an experience. We're touching every sense you have except for taste. There's tons of colors, foam, lights and scents that goes through the car. It's like going through a light show."

Guthrie is a graduate of UW-Whitewater where he studied business and entrepreneurship before moving to Austin, Texas, where he worked for a real estate development company that was building car washes. He moved to Colorado in 2016, where his now wife, Taylor McKenzie had graduated from college and was working in the Denver area.

McKenzie is owner of McKenzie Apartment Co., which has properties in Madison, Middleton and Verona and last month announced plans to purchase a site for the construction of a $35 million regional workforce center for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. He also has been instrumental in the development and funding of the 21,000-square-foot McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club in Sun Prairie.