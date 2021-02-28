Bruce Company proposes major redevelopment of its Middleton property

Fave 5: Barry Adams' picks for 2020

My favorite stories from 2020 include a trip on the Lower Wisconsin River, one of the most spectacular waterways in the country. There was a visit to a monastery in rural Sauk County where the nuns live a life of prayer and bake communion bread while in March we took a family trip to Spring Training in Arizona just prior to the country shutting own. On Memorial Day weekend, I saw first hand the impact of the pandemic on our state's tourism industry with a bleak visit to Wisconsin Dells. Witnessing history is one of the benefits of being a journalist and a November day on Capitol Square found me in the midst of a celebration as Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election. There were so many stories to choose from and others were equally worthy but this is what I'm going with for 2020.