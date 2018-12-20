For the last two years, Lora Brown's home interior business has been a bit off the beaten path.
Her 7,000-square-foot Brown & Beam showroom is filled with a wide range of furniture, accessories and other uniquely curated items at 2118 Eagle Drive in Middleton. It's near Costco but in an industrial park that for most is out of the way for those heading to the mega big box retailer or many of the other restaurants in the Discovery Springs development like Monk's Bar & Grill;, Ruth's Chris and Point Burger Bar that just opened in the former Quaker Steak & Lube space.
Brown chose the location for her business because of its affordability and is marketing the showroom as a destination shopping experience.
Sales have been solid. But in an effort to further grow awareness for her locally grown brand, Brown has opened a second location that is a fraction of the size of her Middleton showroom, comes with a steep monthly lease payment but also lots of foot traffic from potential customers right in the wheelhouse of her demographic.
Brown & Beam's new location is a 1,500-square-foot spot at Hilldale Shoppng Center and sandwiched between Macy's and Kendra Scott. It's also across the street from The North Face store.
"This just seemed like it would make sense for us but it's a test," said Brown, 50. "We want to make sure people are aware of our brand and aware that we're here. So many people come in and say 'I never knew you existed.' That's why it was crucial to get in here for the holiday season."
Brown opened her Hilldale location on Dec. 1 and has a one-year lease. However, she's actively looking for either a larger space at Hilldale or in some other high-traffic location. Ideally she'd like to find a 10,000-square-foot space that would allow her to have just one location. But she's also open to keeping her Middleton location if her second location isn't big enough. Brown is trying to focus more on furniture instead of less expensive accessories. Her furniture styles include industrial, farmhouse, mid century and modern but they all need ample room to be properly staged.
"It does take up a lot of space and needs a lot of space," Brown said. "It's one of those weighted things of cost. We're not a national brand. As a small, local business it's tough."
Brown is a Madison native and graduated from West High School and UW-Madison where she studied retail. She spent about eight years working in finance for Smith Barney on the Capitol Square but after she married stayed home to raise her four children, who now range in age from 18 to 25 years old. That's when she started restoring and re-purposing garage sale finds which gradually led to helping friends decorate their homes. She actually returned to school in 2000 at UW-Madison to study interior design with thoughts of ultimately working for a design firm. But after three years of part-time schooling after the birth of her fourth child the balance of school and family ultimately became too much.
"Instead, I just kind of did my own thing and built my own client base," Brown said. "It was a lot of word-of-mouth."
She made the decision to open a retail location about five years ago and seriously considered the former Dry Bean Saloon space along Verona Road. But the plan was put on hold after Brown's father was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. Brown spent two years caring for her father before he died in 2015. With the Dry Bean space no longer available, Brown began searching for another space before finding the Middleton location.
About 80 percent of her business is in retail sales with the remaining 20 percent in design services. However, she wants to grow her design services business while at the same time expanding her retail sales with the help of her daughter, Karlie. The retail competition includes Century House, 3029 University Ave.; Rubin's, with three locations in Madison and Willow Creek, 601 Junction Rd.
Meanwhile the former Sam's Club on Madison's Far West Side is being converted to a 106,000-square-foot At Home at 7050 Watts Road. The Texas-based retailer has more than 150 locations around the country and jumped at the Sam's space just three months after it closed in January of this year as it continues to grow its brand. However, Brown doesn't see the retailer as a major competitor for her services and inventory, which can include reproductions and vintage one-of-a-kind items.
"I feel like that's going to be a little bit different market," Brown said. "It's a lot of volume stuff. That's why we're trying to do some things that are not easy to find at stores like that."