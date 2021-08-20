Brighter outlook from Kohl's, Macy's after sales bounce back

A return, at least temporarily, to near normalcy is giving a boost two of America’s largest department stores hit hard by the pandemic last year.

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s and Macy’s raised their projections for 2021 Thursday after easily beating expectations in the just-ended second quarter. Americans are going back to stores again to buy dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the priority list last year when the pandemic struck.

“We are emerging from the pandemic, a stronger company than we were before it began in the second quarter,” said Macy’s CEO and Chairman Jeff Gennette.

Shares surged 20%.

Major retailers began rolling out quarterly earnings reports this past week, and the data so far has consistently pointed to a return to almost normal behavior by U.S. shoppers. That means the explosion of online shopping during the pandemic is easing, with more people heading to stores.

Macy’s online sales fell 6% compared with last year when they surged 53% in the same time frame last year. Still, online sales were up 45% when compared with the second quarter in 2019, so some changes may be here to stay.

COVID-19 is still everywhere, however, and there are other potential headwinds emerging.