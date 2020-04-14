Boutique owner giving away clothes to make pandemic walking more enjoyable

To give people something to engage in as they do one of the few acceptable activities under social distancing — walking the neighborhood — a local thrift shop owner has been putting out free clothes each day.
"With everyone being encouraged to go out and walk, it's something to engage in," said Lindsay Leno, who runs UpShift, a clothing exchange business at 836 E. Johnson St. "It's something that’s of interest for people to look forward to."
Twice a year, the 500-square-foot boutique turns over its entire inventory. Leno, an intern and a volunteer, take everything off hangers, bag up the past season's clothes, and donate them to Agrace Thrift Store or Goodwill.
With those outlets no longer accepting donations, Leno put messages on Facebook and Instagram announcing that she'd be setting out free clothes in front of her shop every day until she runs out.
She initially put the folded clothes on a table in front, but after advice from a public health specialist, she started putting individual items in bags and offering takers a "mystery bag." If the item doesn't work out, they can bring it back when society returns to normal.
Upshift's seasonal turnover isn't on a specific date. Instead, Leno said, it's dependent on Madison's unpredictable weather. In mid-March, as she was preparing for the switch from winter to spring, Leno said she "saw the writing on the wall" with the spread of COVID-19, and decided the close the shop before Gov. Tony Evers' "safer at home" order, which took effect March 25 and closed nonessential businesses.
"We were just like, Let's keep everyone safe. Let's keep our staff home and away from each other," she said. Shortly after, Madison College, where Leno teaches fashion marketing, closed and went to online learning.
She said the inventory swap coincided with the store shutting down. "So I thought, why don't we start putting free clothing out for people to take?"
With the thrift store run by Agrace Hospice unavailable, and larger thrift stores no longer taking donations, Leno turned to her husband and co-owner, Dustin Lundt, and suggested they pull some of the high-quality clothing they needed to purge and put it on a table outside for anyone to take.
Her intern, Chris Burandt, who is one of her students, switches clothes out and selects garments that they can put outside for free.
"It's what we're doing just to keep everyone busy while we're all on lockdown," Leno said.
She said she hopes some of the items are going to those staying in nearby halfway homes, one of which provides transitional services to recently-incarcerated women. "I've seen some of the people who utilize that facility coming over because some of them are getting out of jail with nothing to wear."
But Leno said the clothing, which she began putting out April 6, and plans to continue giving away seven days a week, starting in the early afternoon, is free to anyone. They've been setting out about 20 new items a day.
"Like I tell all of my customers, if you're bored and you're out for a walk, you can come and just take clothing. It's here."
Leno opened UpShift in 2013, with customers bringing in a bag of "gently-used garments," paying a $20 exchange fee, and filling their bag with items from the store. Customers are also able to pay $30 to fill a bag without bringing anything to swap.
Leno said she never puts workout clothes out in the store and instead donates them because they often come in with too much wear and tear. But now that she sees so many people getting out for walks and runs, she's been offering exercise clothing for the taking.
"I made sure I put out the best of the best and someone took all of it. So I feel like we're being picky and choosy. Making sure that we are only putting out really high-quality stuff."
Leno said she has so much inventory, including in a full storage unit, that she intends to keep the giveaways going. She teaches online at the college until noon on weekdays and then heads down to the store to refill the free table, usually by 1 p.m., and she leaves items out until they're gone.
Lundt, Leno's husband, is food coordinator for the Madison School District, overseeing food production, and is considered an essential worker, Leno said.
He's working to feed school children, whose lessons have gone online, and Leno stresses that anyone can get free food from the district, not just students.
Leno said Lundt goes through an elaborate cleaning process before he can interact with her. In the store, she's also strict about allowing in only one person at a time, whether it's herself or one of her employees. "If more than one person needs to be here, we keep our respective distance," she said.
Leno is applying for a $5,000 grant through Dane Buy Local, a nonprofit that supports locally-owned independent businesses. She'd like to use the money, in part, to pay Burandt, her intern, and Sheridan Sanger, her volunteer, to do social media for the shop.
Her other initiative is to strategically hide 100 gift coupons in the area around the store, entitling people to a free swap once UpShift reopens its doors.
