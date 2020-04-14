Boutique owner giving away clothes to make pandemic walking more enjoyable

"Like I tell all of my customers, if you're bored and you're out for a walk, you can come and just take clothing. It's here."

Leno opened UpShift in 2013, with customers bringing in a bag of "gently-used garments," paying a $20 exchange fee, and filling their bag with items from the store. Customers are also able to pay $30 to fill a bag without bringing anything to swap.

Leno said she never puts workout clothes out in the store and instead donates them because they often come in with too much wear and tear. But now that she sees so many people getting out for walks and runs, she's been offering exercise clothing for the taking.

"I made sure I put out the best of the best and someone took all of it. So I feel like we're being picky and choosy. Making sure that we are only putting out really high-quality stuff."

Leno said she has so much inventory, including in a full storage unit, that she intends to keep the giveaways going. She teaches online at the college until noon on weekdays and then heads down to the store to refill the free table, usually by 1 p.m., and she leaves items out until they're gone.

Lundt, Leno's husband, is food coordinator for the Madison School District, overseeing food production, and is considered an essential worker, Leno said.