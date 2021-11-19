Bos Meadery looking to relocate due to high-rise development

Bos said she and DeVault hope to relocate in central or East Madison, but are open to other areas.

They have 2,500 square feet for the Mead Hall, plus a storage area, and are looking for a similar-size space. Bos said they would consider something larger if it means splitting off some space to share with a coffee shop, bakery or some other small business.

Bos said they considered moving into the new building, but the rent would be more expensive and they’d lose parking, a loading dock and storage space.

Also, she said, being in a “dilapidated old building was very much on brand for Bos.” She said it was hard for them to imagine anchoring “a shiny high rise.”

During the Mead Hall’s hiatus, Bos and DeVault will produce their mead in a shared space in Stoughton, and will begin to sell to liquor stores early next year, something they haven’t done since 2019.

They haven’t set a closing date, but it could be as soon as Dec. 23 or as late as Feb. 13, due to agreements with various parties.