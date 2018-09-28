When a mobile men's clothing store housed in a former camper sets up shop at Union South next week, it will offer a portal to professional work wear and provide tips on how to dress for an interview.
But shoppers may not know that the store is also owned by the world's largest discount retailer.
Bonobos has been an online retailer for about 11 years and has what they refer to as "guideshops" in 57 locations around the country but none in Wisconsin. The brick and mortar shops began opening in 2012 and allow customers to try on clothing and be measured with product shipped to their door step.
The company, founded in 2007, was purchased in 2017 by Walmart for a reported $310 million, although Bonobos clothing, aimed at millennials, is not sold at Walmart stores.
The Bonobos pop-up shop will be in Madison Oct. 3 to Oct. 6 and be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The Mobile Guideshop provides tips and tricks on how to dress for a job interview in any field and a wide range of clothing options that will be shipped to the buyer in two to five business days. Students can also get free, professional headshot photographs from an on-site photo booth.