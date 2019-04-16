Dates for the Bodega at Breese Stevens Field are set for this year and will include, for the first time, an afternoon event on Father's Day.

Founded in 2016, the Bodega is an outdoor market with over 90 vendors selling food, clothing, jewelry, crafts and other items and is designed to showcase locally produced goods.

This year's dates are from 5-9 p.m. on May 30th, July 25th and Aug. 22nd, all Thursdays. The Father's Day Bodega is set from noon to 5 p.m. on June 16th.

In addition to local businesses, the Bodega also includes live music expect live music and entertainment, children's activities, food carts, yard games and beer and wine sales. Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to park in the recently constructed parking garage on South Livingston Street, just two blocks from the historic stadium.

The dates do not conflict with the Madison Night Market, held at State and West Gilman streets on the evenings of May 9, June 13, August 8 and September 12. The Night Market was created in 2017 by the Central Business Improvement District with most dates drawing more than 5,000 people. Like the Bodega, it features a wide range of retail, food and entertainment.