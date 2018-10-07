Madison area residents and businesses sock away more of their money at BMO Harris Bank than any other bank, with more than $3 billion worth of local deposits.
Chicago-based BMO Harris continues to top the list with the highest market share in the Madison area, at 13.6 percent, followed by Associated Bank, of Green Bay, and U.S. Bank, of Minneapolis, among full-service banks — the same rankings they held last year.
Bank market-share results are released once a year by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., based on June 30, 2018, records.
In the Madison area, 21 banks claimed at least 1 percent of area deposits, ranging from just under $250 million, at Oak Bank in Fitchburg, to $3.03 billion at BMO Harris.
But only two — BMO Harris and Associated — clinched more than 10 percent of the pot. With $2.53 billion, Associated drew an 11.3 percent share of the market.
More than two-thirds of the banks — fifteen of the 21 — showed an increase in the amount of money they held in all types of bank accounts, from checking to CDs (certificates of deposit), compared to last year’s levels.
Most striking was Park Bank, whose deposits jumped by $125 million, or 20 percent, over the past year, to $744.1 million. Founded in 1966 and named for its first location, on South Park Street, Park Bank is still based in Madison and now has 11 branches throughout Dane County.
It is the eighth biggest bank in the Madison area, based on deposits, up from ninth place last year.
Jim Hegenbarth, president and CEO, said a stronger focus on business customers was the biggest factor in the increase, with significant growth in checking and money market accounts for businesses in the past year.
The State Bank of Cross Plains also showed one of the largest increases, with deposits up nearly $50 million, or 6.6 percent, to $791.9 million.
President and CEO Jim Tubbs said he thinks the bank’s more robust mobile app has helped customers connect.
“Over the course of the last couple of years, we’ve really invested heavily into technology for the benefit of our customers,” Tubbs said. Using the app, “they can make deposits now; they can make payments to each other — it’s a technological advancement.”
Tubbs said the bank also has made “a concerted effort” to expand its relationship with customers, so it is not just providing a loan or credit card, but is handling deposit accounts and other banking needs, as well.
The State Bank of Cross Plains, established in 1908, has nine locations and is the seventh biggest Madison area bank, by deposits.
Not just local savings
While deposit figures provide a window into which banks seem to be more popular with the local populace, they also reflect how much lending the financial institutions are doing. If banks want to loan money to their customers, they have to have the capital available. And if there’s not enough sitting around, they often turn to third-party sources to boost their coffers, said Paul Hoffmann, Monona Bank president and CEO.
That could involve borrowing money from the Federal Home Loan Bank or, for example, asking another bank to invest in its CDs for a time.
Madison is a “really strong loan growth area,” Hoffmann said. “You might get inflows of money from across the nation that comes into the Madison market.”
The volume of loans at Monona Bank has increased over the past year as the economy has been strong, he said.
“We’re definitely seeing more demand from businesses, and individuals are taking out more home equity loans ... They’re doing more home improvement projects,” Hoffmann said.
Some are home repairs resulting from torrential rains that caused widespread flooding in the Madison area in August.
Through September, Monona Bank offered loans of up to $10,000 at zero-percent interest for three years to help area residents recover from flood damage. More than 80 customers took advantage of the program, borrowing more than $800,000, Hoffmann said.
“It’s a cost for us but we felt it was important for people to get water heaters replaced, furnaces replaced, basements cleaned out,” he said. “The pictures we saw — your heart just breaks.”
Hoffmann said a number of customers have come to Monona Bank and opened CDs in response to the offer, telling the bank they “wanted to say thank you for helping the community.”
Other than the special rate for flood victims, Hoffmann said Monona Bank’s home improvement loans currently carry a 1.99 percent promotional interest rate for the first year and 5.25 percent for the remainder of the lending period, for customers with the best credit. That’s about one percentage point higher than a year ago, he said.
Interest rates that savers can earn on CDs are now at 2.5 percent, Hoffmann said, compared with 1.5 percent last year.
“One small slice”
How significant is the market share report?
“It’s just one small slice,” taking a measurement from one day’s accounting, Monona Bank’s Hoffmann said. But he added, “It’s definitely something we look at.”
Further muddying the waters is that the FDIC’s list includes deposit figures for some financial institutions that are not full-service banks. This year, in particular, that has a striking effect.
John Deere Financial, based in Madison, is on the list. A federal savings bank founded by Deere & Co., of Moline, Illinois, it is not open to the public but rather, handles loans and leases on John Deere machinery.
This year, John Deere Financial ranks No. 2 in market share for the Madison area — second only to BMO Harris — with $3 billion in deposits, up from $1.1 billion a year ago.
That makes John Deere Financial appear to have 13.4 percent of the market’s deposits, reducing the share figures for most regular banks.
Hoffmann said, though, local residents are not moving their money into John Deere’s coffers. The organization manages loans nationwide for the company’s farm, construction, forestry and military equipment, so the funds are coming from across the U.S.
A spokesman for John Deere Financial could not be reached for comment.
The State Bank of Cross Plains’ Tubbs said he gives the market share report some credence “because it’s a public data point.” But values can vary widely from one day to the next.
“Customers that have millions and millions of dollars on deposit — one day of the month, they may have very little on deposit; other days, they may have $5 million on deposit. You don’t draw significant conclusions of good, bad or otherwise because of it,” Tubbs said.
Other measures
The Madison area bucks the trend seen elsewhere in the state. In the Milwaukee metropolitan area, U.S. Bank is No. 1 with a solid 36.2 percent market share, followed by BMO Harris and JPMorgan Chase Bank, of New York, the FDIC figures show.
Statewide, U.S. Bank also is the deposit leader, with BMO Harris and Associated Bank rounding out the top three.
Credit unions don’t readily provide breakdowns on deposits according to metro areas but statewide figures on assets are available through the National Credit Union Administration.
The biggest credit unions in Wisconsin are: Landmark, of New Berlin, $3.8 billion in assets; Summit, Madison, $3.1 billion; Community First, Neenah, $2.9 billion; University of Wisconsin, Madison, $2.7 billion; and Royal, Eau Claire, $2.3 billion.