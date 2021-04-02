Bipartisan bill aims to free hair braiders from licensing requirements, confusion

Thirty states already exempt braiders from cosmetology licensing requirements, including Wisconsin neighbors Minnesota and Iowa. But Wisconsin’s current definition of barbering is so broad, including things like “styling” and “arranging” hair, that it could be interpreted to include braiding, Legislative Council staff said during the bill’s public hearing in the Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Thursday.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, the bill’s lead sponsor in the Senate, said staff at the state’s Department of Safety and Professional Services told her that they do not enforce regulations on hair braiders. But the staff also told her that if someone called to ask whether they needed a license to braid hair, the answer might depend on which office they called. If they contacted the Cosmetology Examining Board, the staff told her, they’d likely be told they’d need a license. The bill, she said, “clears up the gray area” and ensures everyone will receive the same information.

“Everybody wants to be a law-abiding citizen and do what's right. But how do you do that if there's no concrete information in black and white to tell you exactly what's needed and what's not?” Johnson said.