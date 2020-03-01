Biotech startups share space, services at Madison's Forward Biolabs

A chief reason the company located at Forward Biolabs is that it likely would have taken six months or more to build its own lab, said Dave Lewis, head of therapeutic development, who along with Dave Rozema, another Empirico leader, were previously in Madison.

“Six months is a lifetime in biotech,” Lewis said. At Forward Biolabs, “it was kind of like ‘instant lab.’ We could go in there, start our experiments and hire some people without having to build out a lab.”

No long lease

Vascugen Inc., a stem cell spinoff from research at Indiana University, has its lab in Madison because the city is home to cell manufacturing companies such as Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, said Carter Cliff, co-founder of Vascugen and former director of business development at Cellular Dynamics.

One reason Vascugen set up at Forward Biolabs is the flexibility of being able to move out whenever it made sense, Cliff said. “You can scale your efforts without having to commit to a long lease,” he said.

The company is in the process of “graduating” from Forward Biolabs to a larger space at University Research Park. It is using induced pluripotent stem cells to develop cell therapies to repair damaged or diseased blood vessels.