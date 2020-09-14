Biking at work: Madison tests electric cargo bike from local manufacturer Saris

While Saris is targeting the public sector now, Basarich said there is also a commercial market, especially for “last mile” delivery.

“It’s about using a bike to move things,” he said.

Saris sales manager Patricia Kampos said she used the bike to deliver hundreds of pounds of goods to food banks this spring and said she was able to go up to 50 miles a day on a single charge in the “economy” mode.

“It’s a foreign concept to a lot of people — even me a year ago,” Kapinos said, gesturing at her Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

But the cargo compartment is the same size as her truck, and Kampos points out that you don’t need a driver’s license to ride the bike.

“No truck. No insurance,” she said. “This could be revolutionary.”

As part of the trial, the city is passing the bike around between departments — park workers are now using it for cleaning and maintenance on Capitol Square and State Street — and tracking the mileage and user feedback that will help both the city and Saris better understand how it could be most useful.

Superintendent Mananth Joishy said he’s interested in adding some of the bikes to the city’s vehicle fleet.