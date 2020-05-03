Bikes, booze, banners and board games profitable amid COVID-19 pandemic

Despite reduced hours, business is up at Steve’s Liquor on University Avenue.

Signs by Tomorrow has seen a bump in banners and signs for businesses, and yard signs honoring 2020 graduates. The BikeMobile, a mobile bike repair shop, has seen its business double compared with last spring.

At Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, owner Thad Schumacher has seen his delivery service grow. And, even though he doesn’t have a drive-thru window and no longer allows customers to come inside to shop, he has seen an uptick in over-the-counter sales with his curbside pickup option.

“Things have been going steady for us. We’ve actually had an increase in customers,” said Schumacher, who voluntarily closed his walk-in business to fend off the coronavirus. “We’ve had some customers move into our store because of our free delivery and we’ve had people say they want to come here because the places they’ve been going aren’t protecting their employees like we are.”

Business models have been destroyed, jobs have been lost, and the path forward for many businesses is uncertain. Some, however, are finding their way through the devastation of COVID-19, which caused the U.S. economy to contract by 4.8% in the first quarter. Some economists predict a decline of 25% to 40% is possible for the second quarter.