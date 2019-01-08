The Big Lots store on Madison's West Side is closing but when a new retailer takes its place, there could be a new look for the shopping center.
Steve Doran, owner of Whitney Square, 690 S. Whitney Way, is seeking city approval to improve the look of the shopping center and replace outdated signage. The proposed improvements are designed to not only improve the facades of the buildings but increase visibility for businesses that may be somewhat obscured by other outlot buildings constructed over the years on and around the shopping center like those that are now home to Vintage Brewing Co., Rubin's Contemporary Furniture and a Taco Bell at the corner of South Whitney Way and Odana Road. .
"Our goal is to create a comprehensive signage plan, which along with our remodel of the property, will allow tenants to flourish again at this location and do so with signage that is consistent, tasetful and not excessive," Doran wrote in a November letter to the city's Urban Design Commission.
The shopping center is home to a variety of tenants that include an Office Depot, Sally Beauty Supply and A-Mart Asian Grocery on the west side of the center. A second strip of businesses on the south side of the property includes a Dollar Tree, Nini Nails & Spa and Laredo's and Takara restaurants.
The Big Lots, located just north of the Office Depot, opened in 2013, and had been the Ohio-based discount retailer's only Madison location. The 20,223-square-foot store offered discounted merchandise including seasonal goods, food, home decor, electronics, toys and one-time closeouts, plus brand-name furniture and mattresses. A going out of business sale began late last year and by Tuesday, only fixtures and one shelving unit of merchandise remained in the store. The items, at 90 percent off, included sunglasses and reading glasses, a few light bulbs, containers of hand lotion, lawn sprinklers and boxes of light brown sugar.
In 2014, Big Lots had 1,525 stores in 48 states but over the last five years that number has shrunk to about 1,400 stores in 47 states, according to the company.